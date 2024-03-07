Ankara's Leap in Women Entrepreneurship: ANGİKAD's Project Highlights Civic Support and Future Goals

Participating in the introductory meeting of ANGİKAD's "Entrepreneurship Path Transformation: Start Again with Women Entrepreneurs" project, Ankara City Council Halil İbrahim Yılmaz emphasized the importance of strengthening women's positions in the business world. The meeting, supported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and various NGOs, highlighted the collaborative efforts to boost women's entrepreneurship in Ankara.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

Yılmaz highlighted ANGİKAD's role in supporting women entrepreneurs and pushing for equality and legal justice in the business world. By sharing data from the World Women, Business and Law Index, he underscored the direct correlation between a country's development and women's participation in the workforce. He stressed that while Turkey has made significant strides in women's entrepreneurship, there remains a considerable need to expand support programs and tackle inequality.

Strategies for Growth

Yılmaz proposed several strategies to bolster women's entrepreneurship, including mentorship programs and entrepreneurship training focused on business strategy, marketing skills, and financial management. He emphasized the importance of networking, suggesting that interaction with experienced business figures could facilitate potential partnerships and investments. Additionally, Yılmaz highlighted the success of organizations like ANGİKAD in attracting local and national attention to the cause of women entrepreneurs.

The Role of Civil Society

Yılmaz concluded by asserting the critical role of civil society in challenging social orders and spurring political evolution towards greater gender equality. He expressed Ankara City Council's commitment to supporting women's entrepreneurship through various initiatives, including coordination support for mentoring programs. By emphasizing the economic and social benefits of equal opportunity, Yılmaz reaffirmed the council's dedication to enhancing women's participation in social and economic life.