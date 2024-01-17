Angola's Mining Industry: A Catalyst for Economic and Social Development - An Interview with Dr. Benedito Paulo Manuel

Dr. Benedito Paulo Manuel, Director-General of the Sociedade Mineira de Catoca, has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Angola's mining industry. In an exclusive interview with the African Leadership Magazine, Dr. Manuel outlined his leadership journey, the challenges faced by the mining sector, and the strategies that have enabled Catoca to thrive despite these hurdles.

Leadership and Success at Catoca

Under Dr. Manuel's leadership, Catoca has emerged as a transformative force in the mining sector. The company's commitment to creating over 20,000 indirect jobs and investing in social initiatives underscores the importance of social responsibility in tandem with business achievements. Dr. Manuel emphasized the role of strategic planning in the diamond sector for sustainable profitability and growth, including cost management, sales price projections, and diversifying the company's mining portfolio. With $270 million earned in 2021, Catoca's success has significantly contributed to Angola's investment appeal.

Overcoming Challenges During the Pandemic

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain disruptions and a seven-month period without revenue, Catoca under Dr. Manuel's guidance, maintained production and social commitments through innovative strategies. These included implementing biosecurity measures and promoting remote work.

Fostering a Supportive Mining Ecosystem

Dr. Manuel called for a supportive mining ecosystem in Angola to enhance the industry's profile and generate new opportunities. He underscored the need for collaboration between the government and mining companies, exemplified by the recent mining investment contract signed between Rio Tinto and the Angolan Government. The contract covers an area of 9,959 square kilometers and includes ores such as copper, lead, tin, aluminum, nickel, and zinc.

In his concluding remarks, Dr. Manuel offered advice to future mining professionals on the importance of knowledge, ethics, and adherence to international best practices, emphasizing the industry's duty to societal development.