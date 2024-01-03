Angolan Banks’ Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals

As the New Year ushered in, commercial banks in Angola have seen significant changes in their ATM withdrawal charges. Starting January 1, 2024, the interbank fee for customer withdrawals at ATMs belonging to other banks has been raised to 700 kwanzas. This development signifies a steep increase, marking a twofold leap from the previous fee of 350 kwanzas.

Unaffected Multicaixa Cardholders

The increase, however, does not affect all bank customers equally. Those who use the multicaixa card, a widely popular payment method in Angola, will remain unaffected by this new financial alteration. They will continue to enjoy the privilege of transacting without worrying about the additional costs that come with the increased interbank fee.

A Nationwide Application

The revised fee structure is a uniform mandate for all banks in Angola that operate ATMs and issue payment cards. It is a directive that leaves no room for any exceptions, ensuring a level playing field in the banking sector. The directive comes from the Interbank Services Company (EMIS), the entity responsible for overseeing such transactions in the country.

The Rationale Behind the Adjustment

While the fee hike may appear as a burden to some, it is designed with a thoughtful intention. The objective behind this measure is to impact the financial interactions between banks while attempting to shield customers from additional charges when using ATMs of banks other than their own. This move is expected to bring about a significant shift in how banks operate and interact with each other in the financial landscape of Angola.