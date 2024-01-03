en English
Angola

Angolan Banks’ Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Angolan Banks’ Interbank Fees Double for ATM Withdrawals

As the New Year ushered in, commercial banks in Angola have seen significant changes in their ATM withdrawal charges. Starting January 1, 2024, the interbank fee for customer withdrawals at ATMs belonging to other banks has been raised to 700 kwanzas. This development signifies a steep increase, marking a twofold leap from the previous fee of 350 kwanzas.

Unaffected Multicaixa Cardholders

The increase, however, does not affect all bank customers equally. Those who use the multicaixa card, a widely popular payment method in Angola, will remain unaffected by this new financial alteration. They will continue to enjoy the privilege of transacting without worrying about the additional costs that come with the increased interbank fee.

A Nationwide Application

The revised fee structure is a uniform mandate for all banks in Angola that operate ATMs and issue payment cards. It is a directive that leaves no room for any exceptions, ensuring a level playing field in the banking sector. The directive comes from the Interbank Services Company (EMIS), the entity responsible for overseeing such transactions in the country.

The Rationale Behind the Adjustment

While the fee hike may appear as a burden to some, it is designed with a thoughtful intention. The objective behind this measure is to impact the financial interactions between banks while attempting to shield customers from additional charges when using ATMs of banks other than their own. This move is expected to bring about a significant shift in how banks operate and interact with each other in the financial landscape of Angola.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

