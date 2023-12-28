en English
Africa

Angola Exits OPEC: A Strategic Power Move in the Global Oil Landscape

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:24 am EST
In a pivotal shift in the global oil landscape, Angola has opted to sever its ties with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEP), granting the African nation greater autonomy to adjust its oil production levels. This strategic decision, announced on Thursday, could significantly alter the dynamics of Angola’s oil industry and reverberate across the global oil market.

Breaking Quota Shackles

By leaving OPEP, Angola liberates itself from the production quotas imposed by the organization, which aims to modulate the oil market and stabilize oil prices. The OPEP, established in 1960, coordinates policies on oil prices, production, and related matters. The organization claims its members collectively control about four fifths of the world’s proven petroleum reserves while accounting for two fifths of the world’s oil production. However, the effectiveness of OPEP as a cartel has been a subject of debate, with conflicts marring its history.

Charting Independent Course

With its exit from OPEP, Angola now enjoys the latitude to independently decide its production targets and strategies. It can potentially scale up its oil output to augment national revenue and meet its economic objectives. The departure from OPEP also opens doors for Angola to explore new partnerships and opportunities in the global energy sector, offering a more flexible approach to its oil exports.

Risks and Rewards

While the move comes with its set of rewards, it also presents certain risks. Without the collective backing of OPEP members, Angola might be more exposed to market volatility. It could also face challenges in maintaining production levels. Yet, the overall implications of Angola’s OPEP exit reach far beyond its national borders. It has led to an unexpected rise in crude oil and gasoline stockpiles in the U.S., impacting global prices and reshaping global dynamics. The industry is also witnessing consolidation and strategic shifts towards sustainability, redefining the top five oil-producing nations and challenging traditional giants.

Africa Business Energy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

