Angeion Group Partners with ClaimScore to Enhance Fraud Detection in Class Action Settlements

Angeion Group, a leading figure in class action settlement solutions, has teamed up with ClaimScore, renowned for its AI-driven claim validation software, marking a significant leap forward in fraud detection capabilities. This strategic partnership is aimed at bolstering AngeionAffirm, Angeion's advanced fraud detection system, with ClaimScore's cutting-edge scoring, monitoring, and reporting technology. The collaboration underscores a shared commitment to ensuring the integrity of class action settlements by effectively identifying and mitigating fraudulent claims.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Fraud Detection

AngeionAffirm leverages deep machine learning and AI technologies, drawing upon a decade of claims data to identify fraudulent activities. When combined with ClaimScore's AI-based algorithms and sophisticated cloud architecture, the result is a real-time claim validation process that sets new standards in the fight against fraud. This partnership was solidified through their successful collaboration in the Jimenez v. Artsana USA, Inc. case, where they uncovered nearly 8.9 million fraudulent claims out of 9 million filed, demonstrating the powerful impact of their combined technologies in preserving the integrity of settlement processes.

Industry Endorsements

Advertisment

Legal professionals have lauded the partnership for its innovative approach to addressing technological fraud in class action lawsuits. and , prominent figures in the legal community, have both expressed their support for Angeion and ClaimScore's collaborative efforts. Their technology's ability to provide comprehensive analyses and data to combat fraud has been recognized as a game-changer for legal counsel handling large-scale cases.

Future Prospects

The partnership between Angeion Group and ClaimScore represents a significant advancement in class action settlement administration. Both companies are committed to enhancing AngeionAffirm with additional protective measures, ensuring that only valid claimants receive settlement proceeds. This collaboration not only reinforces their dedication to fighting fraud but also to improving the efficiency and transparency of the class action settlement process.

As the partnership between Angeion Group and ClaimScore continues to evolve, their combined efforts promise to set new benchmarks in fraud detection, safeguarding the legitimacy of class action settlements and ensuring justice for all involved parties.