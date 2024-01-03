Andrew Yeung’s ‘Eat the Frog’ Strategy: The Secret to Rapid Promotions

Andrew Yeung, a former employee at tech giants, Meta and Google, recently revealed his secret strategy for climbing the corporate ladder with remarkable speed. Yeung’s approach, which revolves around the philosophy of ‘eating the frog’ for his manager, involves willingly undertaking tasks that his superiors are disinclined to handle.

From Intern to Working with Executives

Yeung’s career trajectory began at a global advertising agency where he transitioned from an intern to collaborating with top executives in a swift progression. The secret to his quick ascent was his knack for identifying and solving niche problems, thereby building trust with his manager.

‘Eating the Frog’ at Meta

At Meta, he willingly took on the role of operational project management, an area that many shied away from due to its complexity. His commitment to this challenging role, combined with his problem-solving abilities, earned him a promotion within a mere span of 18 months.

Building Reputation at Google

Continuing his ‘eat the frog’ strategy, Yeung volunteered for backend data maintenance at Google. Although this task was pivotal for analytics, it was not a favorite among many. Yeung’s voluntary commitment to this task helped solidify his reputation as a dependable team player and contributed to his professional growth within the company.

Yeung’s Four-Step Process

Yeung outlines a straightforward, four-step process for career advancement: excelling in one’s current role, identifying tasks that the manager dislikes, learning how to execute these tasks effectively, and performing them without compromising the quality of one’s core responsibilities. He emphasizes that this method fosters trust and credibility, serving as a stepping stone for promotions and career growth.

After his successful stints at Meta and Google, Yeung has now shifted his focus towards organizing tech parties through Andrew’s Mixers and coaching early career professionals, passing on his successful ‘eat the frog’ strategy to the next generation of tech professionals.