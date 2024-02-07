An Post Commemorates 50 Years of Guaranteed Irish with Special Stamp

An Post, Ireland's national postal service, has unveiled a special commemorative stamp to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Guaranteed Irish, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local businesses. The stamp was launched by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, marking a significant milestone for the organization.

Advertisment

Symbol of Trust and Commitment

The stamp, designed by CI Studio, features the logo of Guaranteed Irish - a hand selecting the green dot over the 'I' in the logo. This symbolizes the choice consumers make to support Irish businesses and employment. An Post CEO, David McRedmond, articulated the importance of Guaranteed Irish as a symbol of trust in Irish businesses, highlighting their shared commitment to promoting sustainable businesses and communities within Ireland.

A Celebration of Collaboration

Advertisment

Brid O’Connell, the CEO of Guaranteed Irish, expressed her delight at An Post's recognition and support. O’Connell emphasized the positive impact of collaboration, especially during challenging times such as the ongoing pandemic. The Guaranteed Irish mark, she pointed out, is awarded to both indigenous and international businesses operating in Ireland. This not only encourages consumers to support Irish goods and services but also highlights these companies' commitment to the Irish workforce and the national economy.

Guaranteed Irish: A Force in the Irish Economy

Over its 50-year history, Guaranteed Irish has grown to include 2,300 member businesses, which together, employ over 150,000 people and generate a turnover of €14.75 billion. The special stamp, priced at €1.40, will cover postage across Ireland. It will be available with a first day cover envelope starting February 8, serving as a tangible reminder of the organization's significant contribution to the Irish economy.