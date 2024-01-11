Amwal Capital Partners to Launch Fixed Income Division in the Gulf

Amwal Capital Partners, a Gulf asset manager boasting nearly $2 billion in assets under management, has unveiled plans to initiate a fixed income division. The move is geared towards capitalizing on the proliferating asset class in the region, a market that the company discerns as rife with significant yield opportunities.

Advertisment

Leadership of the New Division

The announcement materialized following insider revelations to Reuters about the imminent launch and the designation of Zeina Rizk and Sharif Eid as co-directors of the new division. Rizk, a former employee of Arqaam Capital, and Eid, who is prepping to transition from Franklin Templeton, will steer the division's operations.

Amwal's Expansion Strategy

Advertisment

Amwal, which has been steadily expanding its footprint in the region, operates in Dubai and inaugurated an office in Riyadh last year. This strategic move was aimed at directly serving a diverse clientele base that encompasses sovereign wealth funds, international institutional investors, and multi-family offices.

Complementing Core Equity Strategies

The fixed income division, in conjunction with Amwal's core equity strategies, is expected to provide clients with a broadened range of credit investment options. This development is seen as a critical component of Amwal's comprehensive approach to investment management, offering tailored solutions that align with the unique financial objectives of its clients.