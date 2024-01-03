en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

Amundi ETF, a globally recognized financial institution, recently gave a glimpse into its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives in anticipation of its sponsorship for the Women in Investment Awards 2023. The group’s Global Head of ESG research, Caroline Le Meaux, explained Amundi’s extensive engagement strategy, actively fostering positive change by interacting with over 2,100 issuers on various ESG topics in the past year.

Amundi’s ESG Campaigns

Amundi’s ESG initiatives are wide-ranging, covering topics such as climate change, natural capital preservation, social cohesion, and company governance. They conduct campaigns addressing critical issues like climate, biodiversity, water issues, pollution, human rights, employees’ well-being, digital rights, cyber security, and fiscal responsibility. The group emphasizes dialogue with companies before the AGM season to encourage improvement that might prevent Amundi from voting against company proposals.

Focus on Diversity & Inclusion

Amundi is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion, focusing on board diversity and promoting the inclusion of at least one-third female board members in developed markets. Further, the group champions inclusion in the workforce, including for disabled individuals. To measure the impact of its engagement efforts, Amundi has developed a tool to track progress and decide when to escalate engagement tactics.

Future Engagement Areas

Looking ahead, key areas for future engagement include human rights, with a focus on forced labor, and digital rights related to cyber risks. Frederic Hoogveld, Head of investment specialists and market strategy at Amundi ETF, further discussed how the firm tailors ESG and sustainability index solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients, underscoring the rapidly evolving nature of ESG investing and the importance of developing forward-thinking investment solutions. Emerging trends in the ESG space, such as biodiversity loss mitigation and the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities, are also receiving increased interest from clients.

The Women in Investment Awards 2023 aims to highlight these and other initiatives, showcasing the importance of recognizing and rewarding the contributions women make to the investment industry and emphasizing the critical role of ESG in shaping the future of investing.

0
Business Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Majda Lahlou Kassi Assumes Leadership of Ericsson in West Africa and Morocco

By BNN Correspondents

Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

By Mazhar Abbas

The Glittering Truth: Unmasking the Sustainability Claims of Lab-Grown Diamonds

By Rizwan Shah

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly ...
@Business · 1 min
Bentham Golf Club Proposes Expansion with New Lodges and Eco-friendly ...
heart comment 0
Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme

By BNN Correspondents

Vesuvius plc Announces Purchase of 27,701 Shares under Share Buyback Programme
Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pensana Plc: Progressing Rare Earth Mining at Longonjo with Infrastructure and Community Development
Irish Taxpayers Call for Simplification of Capital Gains Tax Rules: Taxback Survey

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Taxpayers Call for Simplification of Capital Gains Tax Rules: Taxback Survey
D1 Moving & Storage and Lingerfelt Plan Industrial Expansion in Henrico

By Bijay Laxmi

D1 Moving & Storage and Lingerfelt Plan Industrial Expansion in Henrico
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
23 seconds
Kerry Team Injects Fresh Blood for McGrath Cup Clash Against Tipperary
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
34 seconds
The Silent Crisis of 'Forever Chemicals': A Tale of Censorship and Corporate Abuse
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
52 seconds
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
56 seconds
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
1 min
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
1 min
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
1 min
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
1 min
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
1 min
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app