Amundi ETF Unveils ESG Initiatives and Investor Engagement Strategies

Amundi ETF, a globally recognized financial institution, recently gave a glimpse into its ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives in anticipation of its sponsorship for the Women in Investment Awards 2023. The group’s Global Head of ESG research, Caroline Le Meaux, explained Amundi’s extensive engagement strategy, actively fostering positive change by interacting with over 2,100 issuers on various ESG topics in the past year.

Amundi’s ESG Campaigns

Amundi’s ESG initiatives are wide-ranging, covering topics such as climate change, natural capital preservation, social cohesion, and company governance. They conduct campaigns addressing critical issues like climate, biodiversity, water issues, pollution, human rights, employees’ well-being, digital rights, cyber security, and fiscal responsibility. The group emphasizes dialogue with companies before the AGM season to encourage improvement that might prevent Amundi from voting against company proposals.

Focus on Diversity & Inclusion

Amundi is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion, focusing on board diversity and promoting the inclusion of at least one-third female board members in developed markets. Further, the group champions inclusion in the workforce, including for disabled individuals. To measure the impact of its engagement efforts, Amundi has developed a tool to track progress and decide when to escalate engagement tactics.

Future Engagement Areas

Looking ahead, key areas for future engagement include human rights, with a focus on forced labor, and digital rights related to cyber risks. Frederic Hoogveld, Head of investment specialists and market strategy at Amundi ETF, further discussed how the firm tailors ESG and sustainability index solutions to meet the diverse needs of clients, underscoring the rapidly evolving nature of ESG investing and the importance of developing forward-thinking investment solutions. Emerging trends in the ESG space, such as biodiversity loss mitigation and the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities, are also receiving increased interest from clients.

The Women in Investment Awards 2023 aims to highlight these and other initiatives, showcasing the importance of recognizing and rewarding the contributions women make to the investment industry and emphasizing the critical role of ESG in shaping the future of investing.