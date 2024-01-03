Ampersand Biomedicines Acquires AbCheck s.r.o to Boost AND Platform

Ampersand Biomedicines, a company committed to revolutionizing targeted medicines, has successfully completed its acquisition of AbCheck s.r.o., a well-established subsidiary of Affimed GmbH renowned for its advanced antibody discovery technologies. This strategic move is set to significantly enhance Ampersand’s revolutionary Address, Navigate, Determine (AND)TM Platform, which incorporates computational tools, meticulous screening, protein engineering, and pharmacological evaluation to craft highly precise therapies.

The AND Platform and AND-BodyTM Therapeutics

Distinctly designed to produce the innovative AND-BodyTM Therapeutics, the AND Platform stands out as a beacon in the realm of biomedicine. These AND-BodyTM Therapeutics are crafted to act with surgical precision at disease sites, thereby minimizing any adverse impact on healthy tissue. The integration of AbCheck’s antibody discovery capabilities is expected to expedite the generation of multiple AND-BodyTM Therapeutics in parallel, thereby amplifying the platform’s potential.

Optimism from Ampersand’s CEO

Jason Gardner, the CEO of Ampersand Biomedicines, voiced his optimism regarding this acquisition. He is particularly enthusiastic about integrating AbCheck’s robust antibody discovery capabilities into the AND Platform and advancing a robust pipeline of drug candidates. With AbCheck’s successful track record of producing multiple clinical candidates and fostering positive partnerships with biopharma companies, the optimism seems well-founded.

AbCheck’s Future within Ampersand

Post-acquisition, AbCheck is set to operate as an independent unit within Ampersand Biomedicines. This arrangement allows AbCheck to maintain its innovative spirit while contributing to Ampersand’s mission of developing smarter biologic medicines. Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2021, Ampersand Biomedicines has always been on the forefront of innovative biomedicines. The addition of AbCheck, known for its versatile technology platform and its ability to deliver high-quality leads in the therapeutic antibody space, only strengthens this position.