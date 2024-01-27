AMLO Rues Missed Oil Refinery Opportunities, Advises Future Investment

In a striking revelation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador - widely known as AMLO - has expressed regret over not seizing the opportunity to purchase additional oil refineries when prices were significantly lower. The period in question dates back three years, a time when the longevity of gasoline as a fuel source was losing confidence, and the rise of electric vehicles was painting refineries as potential relics of the past.

Missed Opportunities and Future Prospects

During this phase, approximately twelve refineries in the energy hub of Houston were up for grabs. Some of these were owned by the global powerhouse, Shell, and were available at substantially reduced rates. However, the Mexican administration refrained from making acquisitions, partly due to potential challenges in securing U.S. approvals for such transactions, and the prevailing belief in the imminent obsolescence of refineries.

Despite this past hesitancy, AMLO has now adopted a different stance. He stated that he would strongly advise the next Mexican president to invest in the construction and acquisition of new refineries. This statement comes as a stark contrast to the approach of U.S. President Joe Biden, who recently put a hold on issuing new permits for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, significantly impacting the U.S. energy sector.

Deer Park Refinery Acquisition

In line with this new perspective, AMLO recently confirmed the buyout of the Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas. The Mexican state oil company, Pemex, has acquired the refinery for $596 million. The Mexican president confirmed this transaction on Twitter, expressing his regret over not purchasing additional oil refineries when the opportunity was ripe.

This acquisition is expected to close in the last quarter of 2021. It is anticipated to make Mexico self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel by 2023, marking a significant milestone for the country's energy sector and its drive towards self-reliance.