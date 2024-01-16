Amid Snowfall in Memphis, Some Businesses Choose To Remain Open

As Memphis, Tennessee finds itself under a blanket of snow and grappling with low temperatures, not all businesses have chosen to shut down. In a show of resilience, major retailers such as Walmart and grocery chain Kroger have decided to keep their doors open, providing much-needed services to the community.

Braving the Cold

On Union Avenue in Midtown, WREG reporters spotted customers at Kroger stocking up on groceries, their shopping carts testament to the community's need amidst the chill. However, specific locations like the Walmart Supercenter on Raleigh Lagrange, the Sam's Club on Winchester, and the Walmart distribution center on Miac Cove have chosen to remain closed in the face of the weather conditions.

Warmth in the Snow

Among the restaurants that have remained open is Momma's Bar in South Memphis. General Manager Adrienne Lacina spoke of their commitment to serve the community despite the challenging weather. Customers, including one Austin Holliday who had traveled from Florida, expressed relief at finding establishments like Momma's Bar open. While the restaurant plans to stay open, they will continue to prioritize the safety of their employees.

City on Alert

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has issued a State of Emergency as the winter storm continues to dump snow and bring frigid temperatures to the area. The State of Emergency will continue throughout the end of the winter storm but will not last more than seven days unless extended. This declaration allows for the emergency use of funds and resources and enables the county to request state assistance.

While many businesses and offices in Memphis are closed due to the snow and ice, including the Shelby County Clerk offices and Health Department, as well as MATA routes, there remain a few steadfast establishments committed to serving the community. As of the time of the report, WREG is awaiting a response from Kroger regarding their operations during the inclement weather.