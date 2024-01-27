Ameris Bancorp Unveils Q4 Financial Results, Sets Positive Outlook for 2024

American banking giant, Ameris Bancorp, recently unveiled its fourth quarter financial results in an extensive conference call. The panel consisted of key leadership figures, including CEO Palmer Proctor, Chief Financial Officer Nicole Stokes, Chief Credit Officer Jon Edwards, and the incoming Managing Director of Credit, Doug Strange.

Year in Review: 2023

Proctor, during the call, shed light on the company's achievements in 2023. He was vocal about the bank's efforts in strengthening its balance sheet, exemplified by a 6% surge in deposits and a controlled loan growth at 2%. An impressive net interest margin of 3.61%, above the industry peers, was also one of the key highlights. Ameris Bancorp also reported a provision of $23 million for credit losses in the fourth quarter, which brought the year's total to over $142 million. This strategic move improved their coverage ratio to 1.52% of loans.

Furthermore, Ameris Bancorp saw growth in its capital and tangible book value. The latter experienced an uptick of over 12%, pointing towards a strong financial year for the bank.

Fourth Quarter Earnings

Nicole Stokes, the CFO, detailed the fourth quarter's income figures. The bank posted a net income of $65.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share, and an adjusted net income of $73.6 million or $1.07 per diluted share. However, this was slightly below the consensus estimate of $1.10 per share. Despite the minor shortfall, their revenue of $331 million showcased a year-over-year growth of 41.1%.

Looking Forward: 2024

Proctor, while expressing his confidence for 2024, cited strong margin, diversified revenue stream, and a well-capitalized balance sheet as the reasons for their optimism. The CFO, Stokes, revealed that Ameris Bancorp wrapped up the year with solid capital levels, boasting a tangible common equity ratio of 9.64%. The bank also anticipates mid-single digits growth in loans and deposits for 2024, indicating positive prospects for the coming year.