Amerigo Resources Ltd. Ink New 3-Year Deal with Supervisors' Union at MVC

In a significant development, Amerigo Resources Ltd. has successfully wrapped up negotiations with its 68-member supervisors' union at Minera Valle Central (MVC), the company's wholly-owned operation based in Rancagua, Chile. This comprehensive dialogue has culminated in a solid 3-year collective agreement, which will remain in effect until January 7, 2027.

Establishing a Stable Workforce

Minera Valle Central is home to a workforce represented by two distinct unions: the union of plant operators and the union of supervisors. Each of these unions plays a crucial role in the smooth operation of MVC, and each has its own separate collective agreement. This newly established agreement with the supervisory union is a crucial component in the puzzle of workforce harmony.

The Other Piece of the Puzzle

The plant operators' union has its own 3-year collective agreement, which was previously established and is set to expire on October 28, 2025. The conclusion of negotiations with the supervisors' union is an essential step in ensuring continued operation and labor stability at MVC, a primary factor for Amerigo Resources Ltd.'s performance in the region.

Ensuring Operational Continuity

The agreement not only provides a clear vision for the operational and financial objectives at MVC but also underscores Amerigo Resources Ltd's commitment to being an employer of choice in Chile. It is this commitment that has facilitated the successful conclusion of negotiations and the establishment of a solid, 3-year agreement, promising a harmonious working environment and continuous operation, much to the benefit of the company and its stakeholders.