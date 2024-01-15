en English
Business

American Renewable Energy Firm IPC Invests $81M in Fiji

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
American Renewable Energy Firm IPC Invests $81M in Fiji

In a bid to drive environmental sustainability, American renewable energy firm, Infinite Power Clean Energy Ltd (IPC), is setting its sights on Fiji with an $81 million investment. The investment is primarily aimed at reducing the island’s dependence on diesel generators by introducing wind turbines across various locations. This initiative is part of IPC’s broader strategy to promote renewable energy and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Distinct Investments and Power Purchasing Agreements

IPC’s investment is distinct from the Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) they signed with the Fiji Sports Council and the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry. Valued at $55 million and $26 million respectively, these PPAs are designed to facilitate the release of funds from U.S. financiers to support the projects. However, the PPAs faced hurdles when they were withdrawn by the Fijian Government due to IPC’s failure to secure mandatory regulatory approval.

Government’s Role and Future Plans

Clarifying the government’s role, IPC’s local director, Sitiveni Nawaqa, stated that the government is not directly funding the project. Instead, it will pay for the electricity generated at an affordable rate of 33 cents per unit. In light of the recent setbacks, IPC is now focused on bringing a pilot wind turbine to Fiji to demonstrate the efficacy of the technology and its potential benefits for the Fijian government and its people.

Investing in Renewable Energy

IPC’s commitment to renewable energy is a testament to the increasing global focus on sustainability and the broader shift away from fossil fuels. This initiative not only highlights the potential of renewable energy in mitigating climate change but also underscores the importance of international collaboration in driving environmental sustainability.

Business Energy Fiji
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

