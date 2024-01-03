American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena

In a recent conversation with Business Insider as part of their ‘Looking Ahead 2024’ leadership series, Monique Herena, the chief colleague experience officer at American Express, emphasized the dynamic nature of the corporate culture and the significance of flexibility within company operations. Herena, whose role is an amalgamation of human resources and cultural strategy, strives to make colleagues the epicenter of American Express’s functioning.

Flexible Work Policies and Successful Recruitment

Adapting to the changing work environment, American Express has introduced flexible work policies, providing employees the liberty to work remotely for 30 days annually. This flexibility has been a cornerstone in the company’s successful recruitment and retention strategies, aligning with the growing interest in hybrid work among tech professionals. The option to work remotely at least three days a week is deemed crucial by 73% of tech professionals surveyed. Herena reiterated the importance of being able to pivot without ego as a key driver to successful evolution.

Colleague Development and Mental Health

Herena’s focus for 2024 is heavily vested in colleague development. By harnessing data insights and AI, she aims to foster an environment conducive to growth. The company’s concern extends to the well-being of the employees, as indicated by positive engagement survey results. American Express has implemented learning and development programs alongside a holistic approach to mental and physical health to combat the stress and anxiety brought on by constant change.

Retention and Growth Opportunities

Despite successful strategies, the company faced an unexpected challenge in 2023 – a low rate of voluntary attrition. This necessitated creative solutions to provide growth opportunities for employees who chose to stay. To this effect, American Express has been focusing on creating more opportunities for career progression and development.

As American Express continues to evolve in a rapidly changing world, Herena’s leadership and the company’s commitment to supporting employees’ well-being and development are poised to continue shaping its status as an industry leader.