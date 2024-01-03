en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
American Express Embraces Change: A Look at 2024 with Monique Herena

In a recent conversation with Business Insider as part of their ‘Looking Ahead 2024’ leadership series, Monique Herena, the chief colleague experience officer at American Express, emphasized the dynamic nature of the corporate culture and the significance of flexibility within company operations. Herena, whose role is an amalgamation of human resources and cultural strategy, strives to make colleagues the epicenter of American Express’s functioning.

Flexible Work Policies and Successful Recruitment

Adapting to the changing work environment, American Express has introduced flexible work policies, providing employees the liberty to work remotely for 30 days annually. This flexibility has been a cornerstone in the company’s successful recruitment and retention strategies, aligning with the growing interest in hybrid work among tech professionals. The option to work remotely at least three days a week is deemed crucial by 73% of tech professionals surveyed. Herena reiterated the importance of being able to pivot without ego as a key driver to successful evolution.

Colleague Development and Mental Health

Herena’s focus for 2024 is heavily vested in colleague development. By harnessing data insights and AI, she aims to foster an environment conducive to growth. The company’s concern extends to the well-being of the employees, as indicated by positive engagement survey results. American Express has implemented learning and development programs alongside a holistic approach to mental and physical health to combat the stress and anxiety brought on by constant change.

Retention and Growth Opportunities

Despite successful strategies, the company faced an unexpected challenge in 2023 – a low rate of voluntary attrition. This necessitated creative solutions to provide growth opportunities for employees who chose to stay. To this effect, American Express has been focusing on creating more opportunities for career progression and development.

As American Express continues to evolve in a rapidly changing world, Herena’s leadership and the company’s commitment to supporting employees’ well-being and development are poised to continue shaping its status as an industry leader.

0
Business
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Prescott Gateway Mall Rebranded and Revitalized as Pine Ridge Marketplace

By Muhammad Jawad

Suze Orman's Approach: Small Steps to Financial Stability

By BNN Correspondents

Lancaster Resources Inc. Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Oman's Ministry Partners with Mirbat-Sadah for Sustainable Heritage Management

By Hadeel Hashem

TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential G ...
@Business · 2 mins
TDCX Inc. Founder Proposes Buyout of Outstanding Shares: A Potential G ...
heart comment 0
Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons
Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold

By Quadri Adejumo

Enovis Corporation Acquires LimaCorporate, Enhancing Global Orthopedic Market Foothold
Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju’s Amidst Company Turmoil

By Rafia Tasleem

Roshan Thomas Resigns as Group General Counsel at Byju's Amidst Company Turmoil
Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture

By BNN Correspondents

Dutch Courage Owners Set Sights on Former Dizz Site for New Venture
Latest Headlines
World News
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
20 seconds
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
30 seconds
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
36 seconds
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
49 seconds
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
1 min
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
2 mins
BJP Accuses Kejriwal of Dishonesty, AAP Leader Ignores ED Summons
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
2 mins
Emphasising Holistic Education: MCA President Dr Wee Ka Siong Commends TAR UMT Students
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
2 mins
Bernie Collins: An Unconventional Journey in the World of Formula One
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
2 mins
Manitoba Grapples with Healthcare Staffing Shortages: Lives at Risk
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
23 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
24 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app