Ameren Missouri Submits Amended $205M Energy Efficiency Proposal

Ameren Missouri, a major energy provider, has put forth an amended proposal to the Missouri Public Service Commission, outlining a series of energy efficiency programs. The proposal accounts for a substantial $205 million budget, spread over three years (2025-2027), allocated towards rebates and incentives for both residential and business customers. This initiative is part of the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA), an effort that's designed with the primary aims of helping customers save money, control their energy use, and broaden accessibility to energy efficiency programs, with a particular emphasis on underserved communities.

Investment in Underserved Communities

A significant chunk of the plan, approximately $70 million, is devoted to expanding programs for income-eligible customers and social service agencies. Mark Birk, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri, emphasized the opportunity for all customers to shrink their energy costs through this robust investment.

Long-Term Goal: Energy Efficiency

The proposal's design aims to conserve an impressive 820,000 megawatt-hours of electricity, equivalent to the annual consumption of around 67,000 Missouri homes. This initiative supports Ameren's larger commitment to slashing emissions and steering towards net-zero carbon emissions. The proposal incorporates specific initiatives for income-eligible customers, including multifamily and single-family programs for energy evaluations and efficiency enhancements, and a business program specifically tailored for social services facilities.

Partnership with Spire Energy

Furthermore, Ameren Missouri plans to join forces with Spire Energy to amplify benefits for qualifying customers. The plan also introduces a residential demand response program that utilizes smart thermostats to regulate energy usage during peak periods. The aim is to enlist over 80,000 customers in this program by 2027.