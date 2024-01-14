en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amelia Persaud’s ‘Party Prime’: A Success Story of Resilience and Passion

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Amelia Persaud’s ‘Party Prime’: A Success Story of Resilience and Passion

Amelia Persaud, a businesswoman with a keen sense of opportunity, has successfully launched ‘Party Prime,’ an online store for party supplies. This initiative was born out of a desire to make party planning a joyous journey rather than a daunting task, particularly on the East Coast of Demerara. Her primary focus is to provide quality, affordable party items, and excellent customer service.

Striking a Balance: Trendy, Classic, and Seasonal

The biggest challenge for Amelia has been managing the store’s inventory to keep up with the changes in the market. The trick lies in finding the right balance between trendy, classic, and seasonal items. However, Amelia’s strategic marketing approach, coupled with her active engagement on social media, has enabled her to effectively cater to the shifting demand. For instance, she noticed a surge in demand for Barbie-themed items following the release of a related movie.

Success Highlights and Future Aspirations

It’s worth noting that ‘Party Prime’ has already tasted significant success. During Mother’s Day 2023, the store sold over 150 sets of balloons. Amelia’s vision for the future of ‘Party Prime’ includes the expansion of the store with more locations and a broader inventory. She is also observant of the evolving consumer trends and is responding by incorporating biodegradable and compostable products into her inventory.

Amelia’s Entrepreneurial Journey: An Inspiration for Many

With a background in business and experience as a travel consultant, Amelia’s entrepreneurial journey is a testament to her passion and resilience. Her story serves as an inspiration to other budding entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of starting small, celebrating milestones, and staying motivated through the ups and downs that come with owning a business.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
Reliance Industries has initiated a bidding process for the sale of natural gas produced from its coal-bed methane (CBM) block in Madhya Pradesh, India. The auction seeks bids for 0.90 million standard cubic meters per day (mmscmd) of gas from the SP (West)_CBM-2001/1 block. With a pricing base set at 12.67% of the Dated Brent
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
5 mins ago
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
5 mins ago
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites
HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending
3 mins ago
HCLTech Beats Market Expectations with 6.2% Profit Growth Amid Cautious Spending
Pendle Hill Properties Bolsters Team with New Hires, Aims for Growth in 2024
3 mins ago
Pendle Hill Properties Bolsters Team with New Hires, Aims for Growth in 2024
Bank of Jamaica to Stir Up Banking Sector with e-KYC System
3 mins ago
Bank of Jamaica to Stir Up Banking Sector with e-KYC System
Latest Headlines
World News
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
16 seconds
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
20 seconds
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
22 seconds
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
30 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
36 seconds
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
40 seconds
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
1 min
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
2 mins
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
2 mins
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app