AMC Tops the List of Worst-Performing Stocks in 2023

In a year that saw broad gains in the equity market, a few sectors and companies were left with significant losses. The year 2023 was particularly harsh on AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theatre operator in North America. The company emerged as the worst-performing stock among the Russell 1000 members with a staggering 85% decline by the year’s end. This precipitous drop followed the company’s announcement of the conversion of preferred shares to common stock and a 1-for-10 reverse split during the summer.

AMC’s Dismal Year

The theatre giant sold 3.25 million class A shares in exchange for $22.5 million to raise fresh cash and pay down looming debt. This unregistered sale came as AMC struggled with a hefty debt burden, and CEO Adam Aron spearheaded efforts to raise fresh cash to run the business.

Despite AMC Entertainment’s robust box office performance and improved business fundamentals in 2023, the company failed to surpass its pre-pandemic revenue figures. Investors and Wall Street analysts revised their revenue projections upwards in the last quarter, albeit with muted consensus for 2024. The company’s total debt stands at a daunting $9.31 billion, with plans to pay an additional $1.44 billion in 2024, raising concerns about potential liquidity issues.

The Clean Energy Sector and Retailers Take a Hit

Other sectors also faced significant losses in 2023. The clean energy sector, for instance, saw companies like ChargePoint and Lucid experience declines of 75.55% and 38.36%, respectively. This downturn was attributed to a slowdown in electric vehicle sales. Retailers like Petco, Advanced Auto Parts, and Dollar General also faced notable losses.

Vaccine Manufacturers Among the Largest Losers

Interestingly, among the largest losers by market capitalization were vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. Each company experienced a drop of over 40%, with Pfizer’s stock falling below its pre-pandemic levels. Despite the significant role they played during the global pandemic, these pharmaceutical giants faced a challenging year in the market.

As we move into 2024, the most significant question is: Will these companies and sectors manage to rebound, or will they continue to face challenges? Only time will tell.