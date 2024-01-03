en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AMC Tops the List of Worst-Performing Stocks in 2023

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
AMC Tops the List of Worst-Performing Stocks in 2023

In a year that saw broad gains in the equity market, a few sectors and companies were left with significant losses. The year 2023 was particularly harsh on AMC Entertainment, the largest movie theatre operator in North America. The company emerged as the worst-performing stock among the Russell 1000 members with a staggering 85% decline by the year’s end. This precipitous drop followed the company’s announcement of the conversion of preferred shares to common stock and a 1-for-10 reverse split during the summer.

AMC’s Dismal Year

The theatre giant sold 3.25 million class A shares in exchange for $22.5 million to raise fresh cash and pay down looming debt. This unregistered sale came as AMC struggled with a hefty debt burden, and CEO Adam Aron spearheaded efforts to raise fresh cash to run the business.

Despite AMC Entertainment’s robust box office performance and improved business fundamentals in 2023, the company failed to surpass its pre-pandemic revenue figures. Investors and Wall Street analysts revised their revenue projections upwards in the last quarter, albeit with muted consensus for 2024. The company’s total debt stands at a daunting $9.31 billion, with plans to pay an additional $1.44 billion in 2024, raising concerns about potential liquidity issues.

The Clean Energy Sector and Retailers Take a Hit

Other sectors also faced significant losses in 2023. The clean energy sector, for instance, saw companies like ChargePoint and Lucid experience declines of 75.55% and 38.36%, respectively. This downturn was attributed to a slowdown in electric vehicle sales. Retailers like Petco, Advanced Auto Parts, and Dollar General also faced notable losses.

Vaccine Manufacturers Among the Largest Losers

Interestingly, among the largest losers by market capitalization were vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna. Each company experienced a drop of over 40%, with Pfizer’s stock falling below its pre-pandemic levels. Despite the significant role they played during the global pandemic, these pharmaceutical giants faced a challenging year in the market.

As we move into 2024, the most significant question is: Will these companies and sectors manage to rebound, or will they continue to face challenges? Only time will tell.

0
Business
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Low Rupee Volatility Driving Indian Banks Towards More Volatile Currency Pairs

By Rafia Tasleem

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

New Rule Allows ESG Factors in Retirement Fund Investments

By Dil Bar Irshad

CI Capital Concludes Major Bond Issuances, Enhancing Egyptian Financial Landscape

By Hadeel Hashem

Enchanted Kingdom Gains Significant Recognition from Government Agenci ...
@Business · 36 seconds
Enchanted Kingdom Gains Significant Recognition from Government Agenci ...
heart comment 0
Qatar’s GTA Announces Tax Return Submission Schedule for 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Qatar's GTA Announces Tax Return Submission Schedule for 2024
Tesla Hits Record EV Deliveries in Q4 but Trails Chinese Rival BYD

By Justice Nwafor

Tesla Hits Record EV Deliveries in Q4 but Trails Chinese Rival BYD
Apple’s Stock Downgraded by Barclays: Ripple Effects and Broader Implications

By Ebenezer Mensah

Apple's Stock Downgraded by Barclays: Ripple Effects and Broader Implications
Paycom Software: Robust Fundamentals Amid Macroeconomic Challenges

By Nitish Verma

Paycom Software: Robust Fundamentals Amid Macroeconomic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
11 seconds
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
15 seconds
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
18 seconds
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
36 seconds
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed
38 seconds
Nevada's Healthcare Crisis: A Multifaceted Approach Needed
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
43 seconds
Virtual Genetics Tumor Board Paves Way for Advanced Prostate Cancer Care
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
43 seconds
Jadcherla MLA Foregoes Police Escort, Urges Focus on Public Issues
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
45 seconds
Corri Vermilya Surpasses 2,000-Point Mark: A New Milestone in Ohio High School Basketball
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
1 min
Nikki Fargas: The Visionary Leader Behind the Las Vegas Aces' Success
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app