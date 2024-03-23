AMC Entertainment Senior Lenders Discuss Strategies to Strengthen Company's Finances

Senior lenders to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the struggling theater chain, convened by phone on Friday to explore potential measures to improve the company's financial position.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that the discussions revolved around devising strategies to address AMC's substantial debt burden.

Challenges in the Movie Industry

AMC's lenders are evaluating various options to assist the company in navigating its significant debt load, particularly amidst a challenging environment in the movie industry. The weak lineup of movies expected from Hollywood this year has intensified concerns about the theater chain's ability to generate sufficient revenue to meet its financial obligations.

Financial Strain and Debt Repayment

AMC Entertainment currently faces approximately $4.6 billion in long-term debt, with repayment obligations set to escalate in 2026 when $3 billion becomes due. The company's aggressive acquisition strategy in recent years has contributed to its substantial debt burden, necessitating a comprehensive approach to address its financial challenges.

AMC's Response and Financial Performance

In response to mounting financial pressure, AMC CEO Adam Aron has engaged with retail investors and implemented various initiatives to raise capital, including exclusive screenings, acceptance of cryptocurrency, and limited-edition merchandise sales.

Despite these efforts, AMC's financial performance has remained shaky, with fourth-quarter profits missing analysts' expectations and increased interest payments exacerbating cash burn.