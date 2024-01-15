en English
Business

Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale: A Bonanza for iPhone 13 Pro Buyers

By:
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale: A Bonanza for iPhone 13 Pro Buyers

As the pulse of the online shopping world quickens with the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Apple enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. The sale presents a golden opportunity to purchase the coveted iPhone 13 Pro at a remarkable 21% discount. This notable markdown is only a part of Amazon’s extensive promotional sales strategy, designed to lure consumers with enticing deals spanning across categories such as electronics, home appliances, and fashion.

Additional Offers Amplifying the Value Proposition

Prospective buyers of the iPhone 13 Pro can leverage this sale to their advantage, as Amazon is likely to supplement the discount with additional offers. These may encompass bank offers, exchange discounts, cashback options, and no-cost EMI among others. Such incentives, typically provided during sales, aim to boost purchases and make premium products accessible to a more extensive customer base.

More Brands, More Discounts

Amazon’s sale isn’t limited to just Apple. Discounts extend to a range of other smartphones as well. The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G, Motorola Razr 40, and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G are all on sale. Moreover, Amazon offers an 80% discount on select iPhone case bundles, further enhancing the value for Apple users. However, it should be noted that these deals are exclusive to a few phone models and currently do not include the iPhone 13 Pro.

A Bonanza for Apple Aficionados

Amazon’s New Year’s deals see a range of Apple products on sale, including the iPhone 13 Pro. The retail giant has slashed the price of Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to $189.99. The 2024 iPad deals are also in effect this January, with the iPad Air 5 on sale from $499 due to price drops of up to $150 off. And it’s not just Amazon. B&H Photo is offering discounts on several popular Apple computers during the final day of CES 2024, with savings of up to $1,700. There are also exclusive deals on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Pro and iMac, offering up to $250 in savings on top of a bonus coupon on AppleCare.

Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

