Amazon Slashes Prices on Segway ES2 KickScooter and Hover-1 Night Owl

Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce platform, has announced a hefty discount on the Segway Ninebot ES2 KickScooter. The scooter, which originally retails at $589, is now available for a surprising $378.45. This price represents a significant 36% reduction, making it the second-lowest price the product has ever been listed at, only surpassed by the deals during Black Friday and Christmas sales.

ES2 KickScooter: More Than Just a Ride

The ES2 KickScooter is a marvel of modern technology. Equipped with a 300W motor and a 187Wh battery, the scooter offers up to 15 miles of range on a single charge at a maximum speed of 15 MPH. It's capable of handling inclines of up to 10%, making it a perfect companion for city commutes or leisurely rides in the park.

But the ES2 isn't just about performance. It comes with three riding modes, a dual suspension system, an IP54 water-resistance rating, and customizable LED lights, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride in any weather. The scooter also includes a display for speed and battery levels, and connects to a companion app for ride management.

Hover-1 Night Owl: Performance Meets Affordability

For those seeking a more high-performance ride, Amazon is also offering an enticing deal on the Hover-1 Night Owl Electric Folding Scooter. With an impressive 63% off its original price, the scooter is now available for just $672, thanks to an additional on-page coupon.

The Night Owl doesn't compromise on performance. It houses a powerful 1,400W motor and a 52V battery, allowing it to reach speeds up to 31 MPH with a range of up to 37 miles on a single charge. The scooter also features off-road tires, dual disc brakes, and front and rear suspension, ensuring a smooth and safe ride.

Force eTrail HT350 E-bike: A Special Offer Not to Be Missed

Lastly, Amazon is offering a special deal on the Force eTrail HT350 e-bike. Priced at a reduced rate with an extra $100 discount, this e-bike is a steal. It comes equipped with a 350W motor and a 36V battery, providing up to 28 miles of range at a top speed of 20 MPH. The bike includes a lightweight alloy frame, semi-knobby tires, an LED display, and a power shut-off braking function, adding to its appeal.

Whether you're looking for a reliable commuting solution or a fun ride for weekend adventures, these discounts on Amazon are an opportunity not to be missed.