Amazon Slashes Prices on Portable EV Chargers: Unprecedented Discounts on VOLTORB and VEVOR Models

Amazon, the global e-commerce giant, is presently offering significant markdowns on various models of portable electric vehicle (EV) chargers, including the top-rated VOLTORB and VEVOR Level 2 models. In a bid to make EV charging more accessible and affordable, these discounts aim to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, making electric mobility a more feasible choice for a broader consumer base.

Top Deals on EV Chargers

Among the discounted offerings, the VOLTORB Level 2 32A Electric Vehicle Portable EV Charger stands out with a significant reduction in price. Originally retailing for $300, it is now available for just $147.04. This 51% discount marks a new all-time low for the product, making it an incredibly attractive deal for EV owners. The VOLTORB model, equipped with a NEMA 14-50 plug, can charge an EV six times faster than a standard wall outlet, adding an average of 32 miles of driving range per hour of charge. It also features a 20-foot cable, a 230V AC rated voltage, a 32A max rated current, and a 2.8-inch screen that displays charging data.

Additional Charging Options

Amazon's discounted offerings don't stop at VOLTORB. The e-commerce platform is also offering the VEVOR Level 2 40A Portable EV Charger at a competitive price of $150. This model boasts similar capabilities to the VOLTORB charger but adds an LED display, smart chip protection, and a companion smartphone app for more convenient, remote control over charging. Other options include a Level 1 and 2 16A model with different plug types, priced modestly between $120 and $126.

Enhanced Vehicle Safety Features

In addition to the discounted EV chargers, Amazon is also featuring the Auto-Vox CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera with a 4.3-inch Monitor System. This safety device enhances rear visibility for drivers, featuring a waterproof camera equipped with night vision and a vivid display monitor. This offer further demonstrates Amazon's commitment to making road travel safer and more efficient, one product at a time.