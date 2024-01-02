en English
Business

Amazon Slashes Prices on LEGO Star Wars Diorama Sets

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
In a bid to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, Amazon has slashed prices on select LEGO Star Wars Diorama sets. The iconic LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama, a meticulously designed 807-piece set, has seen its first price reduction since its spring launch. Originally priced at $100, it is now available for just $79.99, which is a 20% discount.

LEGO Star Wars Dioramas: A Trip Down Memory Lane

The LEGO Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama brings to life the climactic scene where Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine. Detailed features of the set include a black base, an Episode VI plaque, a Death Star window element, and a rotating throne for Emperor Palpatine. This discount marks the set’s all-time low price, offering LEGO enthusiasts and Star Wars fans alike an affordable way to own a piece of cinematic history.

An Additional LEGO Star Wars Discount

Not just the Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama, another LEGO Star Wars set is also up for grabs at a discounted price. The Endor Speeder Chase, a 608-piece set depicting the thrilling speed chase from Endor featuring Luke and Leia on a speeder with a scout trooper, is on sale for $63.99, down from its regular price of $70. This too is available at a 20% discount. Both sets provide an insightful and nostalgic journey back to the beloved Star Wars universe.

New LEGO Sets and Themes for 2024

Amazon’s discount spree coincides with the unveiling of new LEGO sets for 2024. These sets span various themes, including Star Wars, Marvel, Technic, and City. LEGO collectors and enthusiasts can explore these new sets, each offering a unique building experience. LEGO also encourages its followers to keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest news and to use affiliate links for purchases to support the platform.

Business
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

