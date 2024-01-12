en English
Business

Amazon Slashes Prices on Hydro Flask Travel Tumblers: A Bargain for Beverage Enthusiasts

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
In a move set to excite beverage enthusiasts, Amazon has slashed prices on Hydro Flask Travel Tumblers. This current sale, featuring some of the lowest prices ever recorded for these items, offers the 32-ounce tumbler at a bargain price of $34, while the larger 40-ounce variant is up for grabs at just $39.

Acclaimed for Superior Insulation

Hydro Flask’s tumblers are widely applauded for their outstanding insulation capabilities and user-friendly design. These tumblers are engineered to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or maintain their heat for 6 hours, courtesy of their unique TempShield double-wall insulation and Honeycomb insulation technology.

Additional Discounts on Hydro Flask’s Direct Store

Adding to the bargain, Hydro Flask’s direct store has rolled out a separate offer for the 28-ounce tumbler at a steal price of $23. However, this offer is limited to only red and dew colors, unlike Amazon’s sale that includes a plethora of color options.

Alternatives to Hydro Flask

But Hydro Flask isn’t the only brand catching the eye with its attractive prices. The sale also sees the entry of other affordable alternatives boasting effective insulation. These include a Stanley tumbler lookalike for $23, a Simple Modern tumbler that boasts more than 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, an Owala’s TikTok-famous water bottle at a mere $26, and a Yeti travel mug, renowned for its durability and double-wall insulation. All these tumblers are celebrated for their ability to keep drinks cold for extended periods and their leak-proof lids and handles that enhance daily use convenience.

Business
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Business

