Business

Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:56 am EST
Amazon Slashes Price on JBL Flip 6 Speaker; T-Mobile Teases New Year Gift

In a move set to delight audiophiles and gadget enthusiasts alike, Amazon has unveiled a significant discount on the JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker. Recognized for its superior acoustics and durability, the device is now available at its lowest price yet, marking a golden opportunity for consumers to acquire a premium audio gadget with substantial savings.

Amazon’s JBL Flip 6 Deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the JBL Flip 6 by 25%, bringing it down from its original price of $129.95 to a more affordable $97.85. The speaker, known for its robust 360-degree audio experience, features an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

One of the standout features of this handy device is the PartyBoost technology, which allows users to sync multiple JBL speakers. While the speaker lacks voice assistant compatibility and phone call functionality, the ability to amplify the audio experience by syncing with up to 100 other JBL speakers more than compensates for these omissions.

T-Mobile’s New Year Gift

In addition to the exciting Amazon offer, T-Mobile customers also have something to look forward to. Although the specifics are yet to be disclosed, the leading telecommunication company is planning to extend a New Year gift to its loyal user base. This gesture, most likely in the form of a special promotion or deal, is a testament to T-Mobile’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Stay Updated with Tech Deals

For those who are always on the lookout for the best tech deals, a specialized newsletter could be the answer. Subscribing to such a service would allow tech enthusiasts to stay abreast of the latest discounts on gadgets and electronics, paving the way for significant savings on the most recent tech products.

Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

