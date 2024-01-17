Amazon Slashes Price of Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker by 49%

The recent announcement of Amazon slashing prices for the Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System has caused quite a stir in the audio equipment market. The tech giant has offered a generous 49% discount on the originally priced $1079 speaker, bringing it down to an affordable $549. This substantial price reduction has propelled it into the best-selling category, sparking much excitement among audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

Advertisment

Unrivalled Sound Quality

The Bose S1 Pro is renowned for its big sound capabilities, offering wireless Bluetooth pairing and built-in sensors that ensure high-quality sound regardless of its positioning. It boasts an auto EQ function that auto-adjusts the tonal balance, making sure the music always sounds its best, no matter where the speaker is placed. The device's in-built sensors adjust the EQ to maintain optimum audio delivery, whether the speaker is positioned on the floor, elevated, or tilted.

Party Mode for Enhanced Experience

Advertisment

Adding to its list of impressive features, the speaker comes with a Party Mode that allows users to wirelessly stream audio to a second system. This mode enhances the sound experience, making it a perfect companion for gatherings and parties. Notably, the speaker's lightweight design and 11-hour battery life from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery make it highly portable, perfect for carrying around without any hassle.

Customer Satisfaction and Further Developments

Customers have been vocal about their satisfaction with the Bose S1 Pro. The sound quality and ease of use have received particularly positive feedback. Some customers have even purchased multiple units, taking advantage of the significant price drop. Bose has also introduced a new '+' version of the product, further increasing the options available to consumers.