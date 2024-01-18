Amazon Slashes Greenworks PRO 80V Battery Price by 40%, Other Tools Also Discounted

Amazon has rolled out a substantial 40% discount on the Greenworks PRO 80V 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, slashing the price from its regular $400 to $238.97. This markdown stands out, as price reductions on this battery have been sporadic throughout 2023. Most discounts have occurred on Greenworks' official website, where the battery is currently priced higher at $300.
Greenworks Universal Ecosystem
The discounted battery is a component of the Greenworks universal ecosystem, compatible with over 75 different 80V tools. This compatibility allows for efficient tool swaps for a variety of tasks, from lawn maintenance to snow removal.
Charge and Performance Features
When paired with the 80V rapid charger, sold separately for $61 on Amazon, the battery can attain a full charge within 90 minutes. It also incorporates LED indicator lights for convenient charge monitoring.
Discounts on Greenworks Tools
For consumers grappling with snowy conditions, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower, including a 4Ah Battery, at a discounted price of $500, reduced from $800. This snow blower can clear a path 22 inches wide and 10 inches deep, and features a 180-degree rotating chute to propel snow up to 20 feet away. It also includes LED lights and 6-inch wheels for enhanced visibility and maneuverability, and boasts a foldable design for effortless storage and transport.
Looking ahead to spring outdoor work, the Greenworks 40V Combo Kit is available at a lower price of $740, down from $1,100. This comprehensive kit includes a lawn mower, leaf blower/vacuum, string trimmer, hedge trimmer, chainsaw, and batteries with dual chargers, providing a complete solution for yard upkeep.