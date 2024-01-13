en English
Business

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: A Bonanza of Headphones with Up to 75% Discounts

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024: A Bonanza of Headphones with Up to 75% Discounts

The forthcoming Amazon Republic Day Sale 2024 is promising a bonanza of audio gear with discounts skyrocketing to 75%. The sale, commencing at midnight of January 13th for Prime members and 12 pm for non-Prime shoppers, is set to feature a vast array of headphones, catering to diverse user preferences and needs.

From Compact to Over-ear: The Variety on Offer

The offerings are not confined to a single type. The sale encompasses everything from compact earbuds that appeal to the travelling musicophile, to stylish neckbands that provide both convenience and fashion, to luxurious over-ear headphones that promise an immersive audio experience. Renowned brands like boAt, Sony, OnePlus, and realme are set to be showcased, each offering a blend of superior technology and sleek design.

New Entrants: Fresh off the Production Line

But it’s not just established products that are catching the limelight. Newly minted headphones such as the boAt Immortal Katana Blade, realme Buds Air 5, Noise Buds X Prime, and pTron Bassbuds Nyx are also up for grabs. Each brings unique features to the table, enriching the listening experience for the users.

More than Just Headphones

While headphones might be the star of the show, they aren’t the only electronics getting hefty markdowns. TVs, ACs, laptops, speakers, soundbars, cameras, memory cards, pen drives, SSDs, smartwatches, and mobile phones are also part of the blockbuster deals. For SBI credit card users, there’s an added cherry on the cake – an instant discount of up to 10%, capped at Rs 3000.

So, mark your calendars and prepare for the thrill of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024, where savings and quality audio products await.

Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

