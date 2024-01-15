en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Prime’s Subscription Model: A Game Changer in E-commerce

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Amazon Prime’s Subscription Model: A Game Changer in E-commerce

Amazon Prime’s subscription model has left an indelible mark on the e-commerce landscape. Launched in February 2005, it offered customers two-day delivery for a $79 annual fee, creating a cost-effective solution for consumers who placed at least nine such orders annually. Over the years, the service has expanded, ushering in a range of additional benefits such as access to Amazon’s streaming service, all for a monthly fee of $12.99. This strategy of diversification has been instrumental in Amazon’s success in the highly competitive e-commerce industry.

Amazon’s Influence on Mercado Libre

Inspired by Amazon’s example, the Latin American e-commerce titan, Mercado Libre, has introduced a similar subscription service. Customers can now pay a monthly fee to reach the pinnacle of their loyalty program. This includes preferential prices for streaming services such as Disney+, Combo+, Paramount+, Deezer, HBO Max, exclusive offers, discounts, and superior customer service advantages. However, unlike Amazon Prime, free shipping is not part of the package.

Subscription Model: The New Retail Challenger

The article underscores the increasing relevance of subscription-based economic models in a fiercely competitive e-commerce market. These models have emerged as formidable rivals to retail chains, offering consumers periodic access to products and services for a regular fee, eliminating the need for physical store visits. According to MarketingLand, this model has grown a staggering 3,000 percent over the past three years.

Mercado Libre’s Growing Influence

Mercado Libre’s influence extends beyond e-commerce. With a market capitalization of $80 billion, it has expanded across 18 countries, demonstrating remarkable growth and resilience. The company’s success is attributed to its relentless innovation and diversification, with its fintech sector being the most profitable and fastest-growing. The potential for growth in Latin America is immense, primarily because digitalization in the region is still in its infancy. Mercado Libre’s influence has even shaped financial reforms in its native country. However, the recent political shift has sparked speculation about potential challenges to Mercado Libre’s dominance, such as Amazon’s prospective entry into the Argentine market.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
14 seconds ago
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
India’s premier software services firms, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), have bolstered their market capitalization by a staggering 1.3 lakh crore INR over the course of merely two trading sessions. This remarkable upsurge underscores the robust performance of these tech titans and the burgeoning investor confidence they inspire. It also spotlights the invigorating role
Infosys and TCS Boost Market Capitalization, Reflecting Strength of Indian IT Sector
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
1 min ago
Robotics Revolutionizing the Automotive Industry Amid Rising Labor Costs
Hut 8 Corp. Marks New Era in Digital Asset Mining with Major Merger
1 min ago
Hut 8 Corp. Marks New Era in Digital Asset Mining with Major Merger
Dollar Index Tests Key Fibonacci Resistance Amid Global Market Tensions
36 seconds ago
Dollar Index Tests Key Fibonacci Resistance Amid Global Market Tensions
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
49 seconds ago
Deliberate Fire at Future Rutherglen Post Office Site; Opening Still on Track
Relevant Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mining Claims in Wyoming
1 min ago
Relevant Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Acquisition of Mining Claims in Wyoming
Latest Headlines
World News
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
20 seconds
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
32 seconds
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
32 seconds
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
42 seconds
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
59 seconds
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
1 min
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
1 min
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
1 min
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
1 min
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
9 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
18 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
37 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app