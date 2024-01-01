en English
Business

Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST
Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices

Amazon is currently presenting a lucrative deal on Apple’s AirTag tracking devices, with a price drop of 19% and an additional 99 cents off through a coupon for a limited time. The offer is on a pack of four AirTags, effectively granting customers the chance to get one AirTag for free. Launched in 2021, these compact devices utilize Bluetooth technology to help users locate frequently misplaced items such as bags and keys. However, they require an Apple product for setup, limiting their compatibility to Apple devices only.

Tracking Devices: More Than Just A Gadget

Tracking devices have become an essential gadget in today’s fast-paced world. They offer users a convenient solution to locate lost or misplaced items. Apple’s AirTag, with its seamless integration with the Find My app, provides an efficient way to track items within the Apple ecosystem. The device has been successful in helping users recover stolen vehicles, demonstrating its practical use beyond merely locating misplaced keys or bags.

Deals for Android Users

While AirTags are a valuable addition for those within the Apple ecosystem, Amazon also offers deals for Android users. Samsung’s SmartTag 2 and Tile Pro are available at discounted prices of 17% and 20%, respectively. Tile, a pioneer in the field of tracking devices, recently saw a significant milestone when it was acquired for over $200 million. Samsung, on the other hand, had launched its tracker just a few months before Apple’s release.

Amazon’s New Year Sale

These deals are part of Amazon’s New Year’s sale, offering discounts on a wide range of products, from Apple AirPods and Dyson vacuums to kitchen items and winter clothing. Shoppers can find markdowns on home cleaning tools, cookware, electronics, fashion items, and more. Amazon Prime members have access to even cheaper deals. However, as with most sales, these discounts are available only for a limited time.

Business
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

