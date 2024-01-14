en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Implements Controversial ‘Rank and Yank’ System: A Boost to Performance or a Blow to Morale?

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Amazon Implements Controversial ‘Rank and Yank’ System: A Boost to Performance or a Blow to Morale?

In a move that has sparked profound debate, Amazon has reportedly adopted a system to label a designated percentage of its workforce as underperformers, echoing the controversial corporate practice known as ‘rank and yank.’ This method, often harshly criticized for its potential to create a cutthroat culture, requires managers to identify a fixed percentage of their team as the lowest performers, potentially leading to their dismissal.

Driving Performance or Damaging Morale?

At its heart, the system aims to continually elevate performance standards and weed out less productive workers. Yet, it presents a significant challenge to the nature of teamwork, as employees may find themselves pitted against each other to avoid falling into the dreaded bottom category. The ripple effects of this approach can lead to a stressful work environment, with employees feeling the relentless pressure to outperform their colleagues to ensure their job security.

Amazon’s Quiet Firing Strategy

Amazon’s implementation of this system has been discreet, veiled under strategies of ‘quiet firing’. This involves pushing employees towards voluntary resignation by assigning more workers to the lowest performance brackets, enforcing strict office return policies, and at times, not even allocating any work to them. The increased reliance on performance improvement plans has also been seen as part of Amazon’s strategy to manage ‘unregretted attrition’.

The Long-Term Consequences

While this practice may drive short-term productivity gains, experts fear the potential damage to employee morale and the long-term health of the company. The adoption of such a system underscores the challenges large organizations like Amazon face in managing performance without undermining employee engagement and well-being. Amidst these concerns, an Amazon spokesperson has refuted the allegations, adding another layer to this complex narrative.

0
Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Fujitsu's Government Contracts: A Tale of Controversy and Concerns
In the previous decade, UK officials sought to block Japanese information technology firm, Fujitsu, from securing government contracts due to growing concerns over the company’s performance and involvement in high-profile legal disputes. However, the company continued to secure contracts worth millions, thus sparking debates over the effectiveness of the government’s procurement processes and accountability mechanisms
Fujitsu's Government Contracts: A Tale of Controversy and Concerns
Frazer Solar Announces Groundbreaking Development in Solar Energy Solutions
6 mins ago
Frazer Solar Announces Groundbreaking Development in Solar Energy Solutions
QuantumScape's Solid-State Battery: A Leap Forward for Electric Vehicles
6 mins ago
QuantumScape's Solid-State Battery: A Leap Forward for Electric Vehicles
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
4 mins ago
2024: A Year of Long Weekends - Impact on Leisure and Commerce
Oman's Small Enterprises Face Wage System Deadline; Wakan Village Enjoys Tourist Surge
6 mins ago
Oman's Small Enterprises Face Wage System Deadline; Wakan Village Enjoys Tourist Surge
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
6 mins ago
Traders Cry Foul Over Challenges at Global Ports
Latest Headlines
World News
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
15 seconds
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
25 seconds
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
30 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
37 seconds
Congressional Leaders Reach Agreement to Extend Government Funding, Averting Potential Shutdown
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
48 seconds
Smith+Nephew Advocates for Improved Care in Musculoskeletal Injuries in Australia
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
56 seconds
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Big Bash League: An End of an Era
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
59 seconds
Beyond Tennis: Unveiling Melbourne During The Australian Open 2024
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
1 min
Stuttgart Faces Defeat in Season Restart Against Gladbach
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
1 min
India Takes Commanding Lead in FIH Olympic Qualifiers Against New Zealand
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 mins
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app