en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Huge Discounts on Kitchen Appliances

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Huge Discounts on Kitchen Appliances

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 has kicked off, presenting a golden opportunity for consumers to revamp their kitchens with high-quality appliances from notable brands. The event, which started on January 13 and is slated to end on January 18, offers an array of deals on kitchen essentials that cater to the needs of both seasoned chefs and budding home cooks.

Unmissable Deals on Kitchen Appliances

With up to 60% off on Prestige products and enticing discounts on brands like Phillips, Bajaj, V-Guard, Aquaguard, and Livpure, the sale is a treasure trove of savings. Shoppers can look forward to deals on a variety of appliances including mixer grinders, induction cooktops, air fryers, water purifiers, and Oven-Toaster-Grills (OTGs).

Beyond the Kitchen

While the sale provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade kitchen appliances, it doesn’t stop there. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is also extending discounts on other popular categories like TVs, ACs, and laptops, making it a comprehensive shopping event.

Time is of the Essence

With the sale scheduled to conclude at midnight on January 18, customers are urged to act swiftly in order to capitalize on these limited-time offers. It’s the perfect time to snag that coveted appliance or gadget at a fraction of its regular price.

0
Business
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
21 seconds ago
Zambia Railways' Dire State Exposed: A Call for Revival
In a stark revelation, Emmanuel Hachipuka, the Board Chairperson of Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL), has unveiled the grim reality confronting the railway company. During a recent visit to Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe, Hachipuka noted severe challenges in equipment, operations, and finances plaguing ZRL, once a daily operator, now reduced to running just one
Zambia Railways' Dire State Exposed: A Call for Revival
Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale
3 mins ago
Don Jazzy Quashes Speculation Over Mavin Records Sale
Massive Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia
5 mins ago
Massive Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg, Russia
Trinidad and Tobago's New Tax Incentives: Aiming for Economic Growth and Cybersecurity
2 mins ago
Trinidad and Tobago's New Tax Incentives: Aiming for Economic Growth and Cybersecurity
Oluwaseun Ogunjobi: Championing Sustainable Construction Practices in Nigeria
2 mins ago
Oluwaseun Ogunjobi: Championing Sustainable Construction Practices in Nigeria
Generative AI Impact on Job Market: Perspective from Adecco's CEO
2 mins ago
Generative AI Impact on Job Market: Perspective from Adecco's CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
2 mins
Rising Star Isaac del Toro Makes WorldTour Debut with UAE Team Emirates
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
2 mins
New Bat Virus Discovered Amidst Rising Global COVID-19 Cases
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
2 mins
Tribute to a Titan: Remembering Basdeo Panday's Legacy
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
2 mins
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic: A Cross-Sport Friendship
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
2 mins
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
2 mins
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: A Multi-Day Procession Across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh
Ontario Hockey League Games: High-Scoring Victories and Standout Performances
2 mins
Ontario Hockey League Games: High-Scoring Victories and Standout Performances
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
2 mins
Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli: A Friendship Forged Through Texts
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
4 mins
Adam Azim, Pro-India Party Member, Elected as New Mayor of Male
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
30 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
46 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
59 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app