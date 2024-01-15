en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Amazon Announces Major Discounts on Fire Tablets

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Amazon Announces Major Discounts on Fire Tablets

In a move that will bring a smile to tech enthusiasts and budget-conscious shoppers alike, Amazon has announced significant price reductions on a wide range of its Fire Tablets. The sale spanned across several models, including the Amazon Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10, and Fire Max 11, as well as the 7 Fire Kids Edition, Fire HD 10 Kids, and Fire HD 8 Kids – Disney Mickey Mouse, amongst others.

Fire HD 10: Power and Affordability

The Fire HD 10 tablet, known for its 10.1-inch HD touchscreen and 64GB storage capacity, is now available for $105, down from its original price of $180. This marks the lowest sale price for the device to date. For those seeking a less costly alternative, the 32GB version is also on sale at $95. This 2023 model is equipped with 3GB of RAM and offers a 25% performance boost compared to its predecessor. Users can also expand the storage up to 1TB via a microSD card, catering to those who require more space for applications, documents, and multimedia files.

Fire HD Max 11: Enhanced Features at a Reduced Price

For those seeking more advanced features, the Fire HD Max 11 tablet is now priced at $200, down from $280. The higher-end device boasts an 11-inch screen with superior resolution, 8MP cameras, and 4GB of RAM. It offers 128GB storage, and for a slightly higher fee, customers can opt for a version without lock screen advertisements.

Fire HD 8 Plus: A Budget-Friendly Option

Lastly, the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is now available for $75, reduced from $120. It features a 2MP front camera, a 5MP rear camera, and 3GB of RAM. The device also offers a 30% performance increase over its predecessor. Similarly, an ad-free option is available for an additional cost. These devices, designed for fundamental tasks such as browsing the internet, online shopping, and streaming shows, offer an affordable solution without compromising on quality or performance.

These discounted prices provide an excellent opportunity to secure a budget-friendly tablet with robust features. However, the sale is time-bound, so customers are advised to act swiftly and make their purchases soon.

0
Business
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
CubeSmart Management Announces Public Sales to Satisfy Liens on Self-Storage Units
Self-storage specialist, CubeSmart Management, LLC, has slated a series of public sales to be held across various locations in Illinois. Scheduled for February 6, 2024, these sales are designed to resolve outstanding liens on self-storage units, with the ultimate aim of reclaiming owed amounts through the auction of stored items. Online Auctions at StorageTreasures.com These
CubeSmart Management Announces Public Sales to Satisfy Liens on Self-Storage Units
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
4 mins ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Amazon-Affiliated Editor Arrested for Child Endangerment, Sparks Corporate Responsibility Debate
4 mins ago
Amazon-Affiliated Editor Arrested for Child Endangerment, Sparks Corporate Responsibility Debate
Swiggy's CEO Sriharsha Majety Outlines Key Strategies for the Next Decade
3 mins ago
Swiggy's CEO Sriharsha Majety Outlines Key Strategies for the Next Decade
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
3 mins ago
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital's Guidance
4 mins ago
Fourth Milling Company of Saudi Arabia Prepares for IPO under Riyad Capital's Guidance
Latest Headlines
World News
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
1 min
Presidency Denies Speculations of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Bola Tinubu
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
3 mins
Sinn Féin Sparks Recall of Northern Ireland Assembly Amid Strike Action
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
3 mins
Israeli Brothers' Remarkable Journey at World Indoor Bowls Championships
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
3 mins
Australian Open 2024: Jasmine Paolini vs Tatjana Maria in Round of 64 Showdown
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
3 mins
Sports Roundup: Mulani's Ranji Heroics, India's T20I Triumph, and National Sports Awards Highlights
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
3 mins
Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
3 mins
Mayawati's BSP to Contest Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections Independently
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
3 mins
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
3 mins
Trump Emphasizes Importance of Voting Amid Subzero Temperatures in Iowa Rally
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
42 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
51 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app