Business

AmaWaterways Rolls Out Six-Week Agent Incentive Program

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
On January 18, river cruise line AmaWaterways commences a six-week agent incentive program designed to reward travel agents, offering weekly prizes that underline the brand’s unique selling points. The initiative, which runs through February 22, ties into themes that showcase the brand’s distinguishing factors, such as wellness, gastronomy, and the array of destinations it serves.

AmaWaterways and Travel Weekly Collaboration

Every week, an AmaWaterways representative will take part in a Travel Weekly Facebook video to delve into the theme of the week and pose a question. Travel agents are then invited to visit the Travel Weekly website, where they can submit their responses and enter a weekly prize draw. Prizes range from a hybrid bike and a Nespresso machine to a wine-tasting experience.

Grand Prize: A European Cruise

Aside from the weekly prizes, all participating agents will also be in the running for a grand prize—a seven-night European cruise for two. This giveaway is part of AmaWaterways’ wave campaign, which offers deals on 2024 and 2025 cruises, such as complimentary flights, transfers, and savings of up to $1,500 per couple for bookings made by March 31, 2024.

Recognizing Exceptional Support

The Managing Director for the UK and Ireland, Jamie Loizou, stated that this incentive program is a token of appreciation towards travel agents for their outstanding support in 2023. This support led to a 78% increase in bookings from UK travel agencies, resulting in the highest commission payouts in the company’s history. Loizou further highlighted the crucial role travel agents play for AmaWaterways, expressing the ambition for even greater commission payouts in 2024.

Business Europe Travel & Tourism
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

