Amanda Blanc Honoured with Damehood, Recognised for Business and Diversity Contributions

Amanda Blanc, a cogent voice in the FTSE and a fervent advocate for gender equality and sustainability, has been heralded with a damehood in the New Year’s Honours list. Lauded for her substantial contributions to business, gender equality, and her strides towards achieving net zero emissions, Blanc has carved a niche for herself in the corporate sphere by adopting an unconventional policy that highlights her commitment towards fostering diversity and inclusivity.

Blanc’s Bold Stance on Diversity

As the Chief Executive of Aviva, Blanc has taken a unique approach to senior level recruitments – she personally reviews every potential hire who is a white male. This bold policy underscores her commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity at the apex of business leadership. Her efforts towards diversifying boardrooms have been noteworthy and she has faced sexist comments with fortitude, continuing to be a strong leader at Aviva and bolstering the company’s fortunes.

A Recognition of Efforts Towards Equality and Sustainability

This recognition is a testament to her achievements in the realm of business, but it also celebrates her unwavering dedication to creating a more equal, inclusive, and environmentally responsible corporate landscape. Born in Wales and having worked across the insurance industry, Blanc became one of the most prominent female CEOs in Britain when she took the reins at Aviva in 2020. Her determination and vision have not only impacted Aviva, but they have also resonated throughout the corporate world, inspiring change and setting new standards.

Other Notable Honorees

The New Year Honours list also recognises other luminaries from various fields. These include Stephen Hester, the former RBS chief executive, Tristia Harrison, the TalkTalk chief executive, and property tycoon Gerald Ronson. Also awarded were figures from literature, art, music, sports, as well as political and public services, like Mary Earps, the England and Manchester United goalkeeper, who has been conferred an MBE for her achievements in sports.

