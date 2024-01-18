AMAN Holding and Dahab Masr Join Forces to Reshape Gold Investment Market

AMAN Holding, a leading Egyptian financial technology firm, has forged a strategic alliance with Dahab Masr, a pioneer in the realm of digital precious metals investment. This collaboration provides AMAN’s clientele the capacity to acquire gold on installment through the company’s advanced app. Payments, interestingly, can be made electronically or at any of the company’s 150,000 points of sale scattered across the nation.

Revolutionizing Gold Investment

Co-CEO of business and commercial affairs at AMAN Holding, Hazem Moghazi, voiced that this partnership aligns perfectly with their mission to widen the scope of financial inclusion and empower customers with flexible payment solutions. This initiative is observed as a stride towards engendering a cashless society that can adapt to evolving economic conditions.

Fostering Economic Growth

Apart from enhancing the effectiveness of the electronic commerce system, the partnership is also designed to expand the range of both companies, thereby increasing the number of beneficiaries of their services. Dahab Masr customers will now have access to AMAN’s extensive infrastructure, which includes the AMAN Super-App, a platform that supports effortless installment payments.

Strengthening Egypt’s Stand in Gold Investment

Fady Kamel, CEO of Dahab Masr and a member of the Cairo Gold Traders Division board, accentuated the potential of the partnership to revolutionize Egypt’s gold investment market by the introduction of more transparent and user-friendly solutions. Furthermore, the collaboration is aimed at buttressing Egypt’s economic framework and establishing the nation as a key gold investment hub in the Middle East and North Africa region.