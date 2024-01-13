Amagi Introduces FAST Deals to Enhance CTV Advertising

Global SaaS technology titan, Amagi, known for its robust contributions to the Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) realms, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature in its premium CTV advertising marketplace, Amagi ADS PLUS. The innovative feature, dubbed FAST Deals, is intended to augment the purchase process for advertisers utilizing FAST services by presenting a meticulously curated programmatic marketplace.

Addressing the Challenges in the FAST Ecosystem

The advent of FAST Deals is a strategic response to the predicaments advertisers grapple with in the disjointed ecosystem of FAST services. Two significant impediments in this space are the difficulties in targeting audiences on a large scale and obtaining clarity on ad placements. Content proprietors also find it challenging to effectively market their inventories in the programmatic landscape.

FAST Deals: A Solution for Advertisers and Content Owners

The FAST Deals marketplace is poised to mitigate these issues by simplifying the advertising experience. It provides over a dozen curated inventory bundles, specifically designed for targeted CTV inventory across diverse sectors such as news, sports, entertainment, and more. This service, which is buoyed by collaborations with content owners, is available across prominent programmatic CTV exchanges in North America.

Amagi: Powering the FAST Channel Programming

Amagi’s platform, which fuels FAST channel programming, playout, and ad placement for over 3,800 publishers, streamlines content creation, distribution, and ad placement across an immense audience reach. The features of FAST Deals include enhanced relevance through content metadata, transparency, and quality in ad placements, exclusivity of inventory, and flexible access for buyers through preferred programmatic exchanges.