Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) Appoints Hisham Alkooheji as New Acting Chief Marketing Officer

Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba), one of the world's largest aluminium smelters, has announced the appointment of Hisham Alkooheji as the new Acting Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The news comes in the wake of Khalid A. Latif's resignation from the CMO position. Alkooheji's new role, effective from February 1, 2024, is a testament to Alba's commitment to fostering Bahraini nationals into senior company positions.

Alkooheji's Journey at Alba

Since joining Alba in 2011, Alkooheji has held numerous roles within the company. His journey began as an Operational Excellence specialist, and he has since progressed through various marketing and sales roles. Among his many roles, Alkooheji has served as the Head of Compliance and Pricing, Manager of Customer Services & Marketing Operations, and Director of Marketing for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Leadership's Endorsement

Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Alba, lauded Alkooheji for his achievements and Latif for his contributions to the company. Al Baqali expressed confidence in Alkooheji's leadership abilities, particularly in his commitment to developing Bahraini nationals within the company. Alkooheji, who holds an MBA and a Master's in International Business & Finance, expressed his enthusiasm for leading Alba's marketing strategy into a new era of growth.

Alba's Global Impact and Sustainability Efforts

Alba, headquartered in Bahrain, is renowned for its high-quality aluminium products and contributions to environmental sustainability and social development. The company, which produces over 1.62 million metric tonnes of aluminium per annum, is a significant contributor to Bahrain's GDP and employs a substantial percentage of Bahraini nationals. Alba is also a notable participant in environment-sustainable and socio-economic development projects, including a zero-waste Spent Pot Lining Treatment Plant and a Solar Farm Project, aligning with Bahrain's Net Zero Carbon targets by 2060.