Altria Plans to Sell $2.2 Billion Stake in AB InBev to Support Share Repurchases

Altria Group Inc., the renowned seller of Marlboro cigarettes in the US, has unveiled plans to divest a portion of its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, aiming to raise up to $2.2 billion to facilitate its own share repurchase program.

Altria currently holds approximately 10% ownership in the global beermaker and intends to execute the sale through a global secondary offering encompassing shares in various international markets.

Details of the Offering

The tobacco conglomerate will offer the AB InBev US shares within a price range of $60.75 to $62.75 per share, as disclosed by individuals familiar with the confidential plans. Following the announcement, AB InBev experienced a dip of up to 5.1% in extended trading sessions in New York, with trading being suspended in Brussels upon market opening. Conversely, Altria's stock remained relatively unchanged at the close of trading on Wednesday.

Strategic Rationale and Market Response

Altria's Chief Executive Officer, Billy Gifford, emphasized the strategic significance of the stake sale, citing it as an "opportunistic transaction" aimed at yielding substantial returns on the company's investment. Analysts have long speculated about Altria's potential divestment of its stake in AB InBev, particularly given its origins dating back to Anheuser-Busch's acquisition of SABMiller in 2016.

The announcement coincides with rival British American Tobacco Plc's decision to sell shares in Indian partner ITC Ltd., underscoring a trend of tobacco giants reallocating resources to bolster shareholder returns and explore alternative nicotine products.

Market Reaction and Future Prospects

The stake sale, coupled with AB InBev's commitment to repurchase $200 million of shares directly from Altria, has prompted discussions about potential short-term volatility in share prices. However, analysts view ABI's participation as indicative of prudent capital allocation decisions.

Moreover, speculation arises regarding Altria's utilization of the proceeds, with insights suggesting a potential acceleration of efforts to diversify into non-combustible products. Altria's existing alternative products, including NJOY vape products and On! oral nicotine pouches, may receive further investment as the company navigates evolving market dynamics and intensifying competition in cigarette alternatives.