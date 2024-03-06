Altimetrik Bolsters Leadership, Appoints Adam Caplan as President of Digital Business and AI

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its leadership and enhancing its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, Altimetrik, a leading digital business services company, has welcomed Adam Caplan as its new President of Digital Business and AI. This appointment comes at a crucial time when Altimetrik is experiencing a surge in demand across key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and financial services, positioning the company for significant growth.

"Adam is a proven leader and brings a wealth of experience in leading digital and AI initiatives, making him an invaluable addition to our team," said Raj Sundaresan, CEO of Altimetrik. Highlighting Caplan's extensive background in enterprise technology and his role in developing Salesforce's GenAI products, Sundaresan expressed confidence in Caplan's ability to drive enterprise-wide collaboration and accelerate digital and AI efforts at Altimetrik.

Experience and Vision

With over two decades of experience in enterprise technology adoption, Caplan's career milestones include serving as the Senior Vice President of Salesforce AI, where he played a pivotal role in launching GenAI products and establishing a go-to-market team for AI. His leadership in strategic guidance on GenAI strategy, ethical implementation, and achieving true ROI has been noteworthy. Furthermore, Caplan's involvement with the World Economic Forum's Metaverse Governance Steering Committee and his leadership roles within Salesforce's advisory boards underline his comprehensive understanding of digital and AI domains.

The Demand for Digital Transformation

In recent years, the demand for digital business services has escalated, with companies recognizing digital transformation as a strategic advantage and growth catalyst. Altimetrik's approach, focusing on agile, product-oriented methodologies, has established the company as a strategic partner across industries. However, challenges such as data quality and the integration of AI and ML technologies remain prominent. Altimetrik's commitment to overcoming these hurdles and delivering tangible outcomes is a testament to its role as a trusted partner in the digital business and AI landscape.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik, a pure-play digital business services company, prides itself on its agile, product-oriented approach to delivering business outcomes. With a team of over 6,000 practitioners specializing in software, data, and cloud engineering, Altimetrik empowers businesses to foster a culture of innovation and agility. The company's focus on developing, scaling, and launching new products to market rapidly has made it a catalyst for digital transformation across the globe. Under the leadership of Raj Sundaresan and with the addition of Adam Caplan, Altimetrik is well-positioned to accelerate its clients' digital business and AI journeys, promising a future of continued growth and innovation.