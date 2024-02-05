AltaGas Announces Forthcoming Financial Results and Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

AltaGas Ltd., a reputed North American infrastructure company known for its diversified, lower-risk, high-growth energy infrastructure business, has announced the date for the release of its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. The company is set to share these results on Friday, March 8, 2024, before the markets open.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Along with the announcement of its financial results, AltaGas has also revealed plans for a conference call and webcast to be held on the same day. This event will serve as a platform for discussing the financial results in detail and shedding light on other corporate developments. The company aims to provide its stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of its performance and future plans.

Forward-Looking Statements: A Word of Caution

Contained within the news release were forward-looking statements, characterized by the use of the word "will" and similar expressions signifying expectations about future events. These statements covered the timing of the release of financial results, the related conference call, webcast, and the availability of replay options post-event. However, AltaGas has also included a cautionary statement to highlight that such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated.

Key Influencing Factors and Assumptions

According to AltaGas, these factors include changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions, among others. While these forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views and expectations, AltaGas has emphasized that they should not be unduly relied upon. The company clarified that these statements are based on assumptions that may prove incorrect. Further, AltaGas does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and they should be considered with caution.