en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

Alstom, the France-based multinational rail transport company, has secured orders from two Italian transport operators, Ferrovie del Sud Est (FSE) and Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), for its pioneering Coradia Stream hydrogen trains. Lauded as Italy’s initial step into hydrogen-fueled rail mobility, these zero-emission trains will replace the existing diesel trains in the Puglia region, marking a significant leap in Italy’s commitment to sustainable transport.

Hydrogen Trains: A Leap into Sustainable Mobility

The Coradia Stream hydrogen trains, produced at Alstom’s facilities in Italy, reflect the country’s transition to zero-emission rail mobility. This project, part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program, is supported by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU funding. The trains, equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, boast a 260-passenger capacity and a remarkable range of over 600km, producing no direct carbon dioxide emissions during operations.

Alstom and Italy’s Commitment to Hydrogen Power

Alstom’s contract with FNM, initially signed in 2020, allowed for the purchase of up to 14 hydrogen-powered trains, making for a deal worth €160 million. The agreement stipulates the first delivery within 36 months from the order date. The success of this contract underlines Alstom’s strategic role in Italy’s transition to sustainable transport, with several of its Italian sites contributing to various aspects of the trains’ creation, including the installation of the groundbreaking hydrogen technology.

Education in Hydrogen Technology

In conjunction with this development, H2 View has introduced the Class of H2, a series of masterclasses designed for those new to the industry or wishing to expand their knowledge of hydrogen technology and energy transition. The course offers on-demand modules accessible for a year following enrollment, providing an excellent platform for understanding this transformative technology.

As the world shifts towards sustainable solutions, the introduction of hydrogen trains in Italy signifies a remarkable stride in rail transport’s evolution. Alstom’s groundbreaking move, backed by the European Union funding, sets a new standard for zero-emission mobility, potentially influencing global rail transport’s future.

0
Business Europe Italy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Israeli Startups Face Significant Capital Raising Drop in 2023 But Show Resilience

By Shivani Chauhan

Amundi US Curve Steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc Shares NAV Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Investment Fund Issuers Must Prepare for Annual Exempt Trade Reports

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The 'Great Growth Race' in the Legal Industry: A Pursuit of Scale

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Controversy Surrounds DFO Survey on Foreign Ownership in West Coast Fi ...
@Agriculture · 1 min
Controversy Surrounds DFO Survey on Foreign Ownership in West Coast Fi ...
heart comment 0
Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices

By Rizwan Shah

Cold Snap Triggers Surge in German and French Spot Power Prices
Brazil Central Bank Simplifies Consent Renewal Process under Open Finance

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Central Bank Simplifies Consent Renewal Process under Open Finance
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth

By Bijay Laxmi

Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Liverpool’s MV Royal Daffodil Set to Transform into a Premium Dining Destination

By Momen Zellmi

Liverpool's MV Royal Daffodil Set to Transform into a Premium Dining Destination
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
1 min
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
2 mins
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
2 mins
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
2 mins
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
2 mins
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
3 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
3 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
4 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
4 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app