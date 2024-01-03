Alstom Paves Way for Hydrogen-Powered Train Revolution in Italy

Alstom, the France-based multinational rail transport company, has secured orders from two Italian transport operators, Ferrovie del Sud Est (FSE) and Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), for its pioneering Coradia Stream hydrogen trains. Lauded as Italy’s initial step into hydrogen-fueled rail mobility, these zero-emission trains will replace the existing diesel trains in the Puglia region, marking a significant leap in Italy’s commitment to sustainable transport.

Hydrogen Trains: A Leap into Sustainable Mobility

The Coradia Stream hydrogen trains, produced at Alstom’s facilities in Italy, reflect the country’s transition to zero-emission rail mobility. This project, part of the Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) program, is supported by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU funding. The trains, equipped with hydrogen fuel cells, boast a 260-passenger capacity and a remarkable range of over 600km, producing no direct carbon dioxide emissions during operations.

Alstom and Italy’s Commitment to Hydrogen Power

Alstom’s contract with FNM, initially signed in 2020, allowed for the purchase of up to 14 hydrogen-powered trains, making for a deal worth €160 million. The agreement stipulates the first delivery within 36 months from the order date. The success of this contract underlines Alstom’s strategic role in Italy’s transition to sustainable transport, with several of its Italian sites contributing to various aspects of the trains’ creation, including the installation of the groundbreaking hydrogen technology.

Education in Hydrogen Technology

As the world shifts towards sustainable solutions, the introduction of hydrogen trains in Italy signifies a remarkable stride in rail transport’s evolution. Alstom’s groundbreaking move, backed by the European Union funding, sets a new standard for zero-emission mobility, potentially influencing global rail transport’s future.