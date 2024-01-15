Alstom Appoints Dalya Al Muthanna as New CEO for the Gulf Region

Alstom, the global leader in rail transport and mobility solutions, has ushered in a new era of leadership by appointing Dalya Al Muthanna as the Managing Director & CEO for the Gulf region, comprising the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Al Muthanna’s formidable experience and strategic acumen, honed during her tenure as President of GE in the UAE and in various strategic and operational roles at GE International Markets, hint at a promising future for Alstom’s Gulf operations.

A Leader with a Vision

Al Muthanna, a distinguished academic with a Ph.D. from Imperial College London and an MBA from the American University in Dubai, is anticipated to steer Alstom towards further growth and innovation. Andrew DeLeone, President of Alstom for Africa, Middle East, and Central Asia, expressed his optimism about the new appointment, underscoring Al Muthanna’s crucial role in bolstering the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and alignment with regional net-zero carbon emission goals.

Alstom: A Record of Success in the Gulf

Alstom’s footprint in the Gulf region is noteworthy, with successful infrastructure projects such as the Dubai tramway and the Lusail Qatar tramway system. With Al Muthanna at the helm, the company looks forward to exploring further opportunities in infrastructure enhancement, digital optimization, and innovative sustainable mobility solutions.

Committed to a Sustainable Future

Alstom’s dedication to a low carbon future extends beyond the Gulf region. Operating in 63 countries with a workforce of over 80,000 employees, the company generated revenues of €16.5 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. With a diverse range of transportation solutions, Alstom continues to champion the cause of sustainable mobility and environmental responsibility on a global scale.