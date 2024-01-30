Alpine Investors Announces Leadership Promotions, Mark Strauch as President

Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm, has unveiled a series of high-profile promotions. Among these, Mark Strauch, a Founding Partner and co-leader of the firm's Investing team, has been designated as the firm's President. Strauch, with his rich experience spanning over three decades in business leadership, has been instrumental in steering Alpine's growth trajectory, transforming it into a significant industry player.

Alpine's Talent-Centric Model

Alpine has also announced the elevation of three individuals to Partner—April Smith, Haley Van Cleve, and John Wanglin—and four to Principal—Erin Ruck, Leslie Foard, Patrick Eble, and Will Chance. These promotions mirror the firm's dedication to nurturing a culture that places a high value on talent and leadership, equipping it for sustained success. The firm’s unique talent-centric model has been a cornerstone of its approach to achieving its vision.

Mark Strauch: A Guiding Force

Strauch, apart from taking on the mantle of the President, will continue to fulfill his earlier roles. His leadership has been pivotal in Alpine's expansion and subsequent evolution into a respected industry figure. The firm acknowledges his significant contributions to its growth and prosperity and looks forward to his continued guidance.

Alpine's Footprint and Approach

Currently managing $16 billion in assets, Alpine operates from its offices situated in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. It strongly subscribes to the belief that people form the nucleus of successful companies. This belief underpins its operations, and it continually aims to be not just a high-performing private equity firm, but also a channel for social good.