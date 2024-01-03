en English
Business

Alphabet Inc.: An Undervalued Tech Giant with Immense Growth Opportunities

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Alphabet Inc.: An Undervalued Tech Giant with Immense Growth Opportunities

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the tech giant that counts Google Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud among its assets, is currently perceived as undervalued in comparison to its competitors. With its expansive portfolio of products and commanding presence in the global search engine market, Alphabet’s opportunities for growth are immense.

Alphabet’s Dominance in Tech Sphere

Google Search, Alphabet’s crown jewel, generated an advertising revenue of $162.5 billion in 2022, and a whopping $127.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023. Alphabet’s other major asset, YouTube, brought in $29.2 billion in 2022 and $22.3 billion in the first nine months of 2023. This surge is attributed to YouTube’s revenue-sharing model with creators which has led to revenue growth. YouTube Music and Premium have amassed over 80 million subscribers.

Not to be overlooked is Google Network’s ad technology, including AdSense, AdMob, and Google Ad Manager, which brought in $32.8 billion in 2022 and $23.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023. Google Cloud, standing as the third-largest cloud infrastructure provider, earned $26.3 billion in 2022 and $23.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Alphabet’s Extensive Portfolio

Alphabet’s extensive portfolio includes Android OS, Gmail, Chrome browser, Google Classroom, Maps, Waze, Google Photos, in addition to hardware products like Pixel smartphones, Nest, Chromebook, Chromecast. The company also has projects in innovative areas such as autonomous vehicles with Waymo, quantum computing with Sycamore, and smart cities with Sidewalk Labs.

Opportunities and Risks

The company’s focus on performance-based ads, which are more resilient than brand advertising, and the monetization of YouTube Shorts are highlighted as opportunities for growth. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are significant investment areas for Alphabet, with a vision to integrate these technologies across various services.

However, AI also presents a risk of revenue cannibalization and increased competition, especially with the rise of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s integration of AI into its products. Economic downturns and regulatory pressures pose additional risks to Alphabet. Despite these challenges, Alphabet’s current trading valuation, based on EBITDA estimates and free cash flow yield, suggests the stock is undervalued, with a fair valuation range proposed between $175-$207.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

