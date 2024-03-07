Allied Universal Named in Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024, Shines in Diversity

Allied Universal, a global leader in security and facility services, has been honored in Newsweek's list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024. The company's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, particularly in supporting women in the workforce, has earned it a prestigious four-star ranking. This recognition highlights Allied Universal's efforts in compensation, work-life balance, and proactive diversity management.

Advertisment

Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Cultivates Success

Steve Jones, the global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, expressed pride in the company's achievement and its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. "Our nearly 100,000 North American female employees are instrumental in upholding our values and delivering exceptional service," Jones stated. The company's dedication to creating opportunities for women and ensuring a rewarding career path in a traditionally male-dominated industry is a testament to its progressive policies and practices.

Strategies for Building an Equitable Workplace

Allied Universal's approach to becoming an Employer of Choice involves removing barriers that prevent women from thriving in their careers. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to nurture a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace. By focusing on attracting, recruiting, and retaining more women, Allied Universal is setting a standard for others in the industry to follow. The company's commitment to diversity is also reflected in its comprehensive benefits package, which includes medical, dental, vision coverage, life insurance, retirement plans, and employee assistance programs.

This recognition by Newsweek not only celebrates Allied Universal's current achievements but also sets the stage for future initiatives aimed at enhancing workplace diversity and inclusion. As the company continues to expand globally, its commitment to supporting women in the workforce will likely influence its corporate culture, client relationships, and community engagement. Allied Universal's recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women in 2024 serves as a benchmark for success in creating a more inclusive and equitable workplace environment.