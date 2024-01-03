AllianceBernstein Celebrates Eight Years of Equality Excellence

Investment management firm AllianceBernstein has once again demonstrated its commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment by securing the Equality100 score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for the eighth straight year. This achievement is a testament to the firm’s enduring pledge to ensure that every employee has an equal opportunity to thrive based on their merit, regardless of their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, citizenship, sexual orientation, gender identity, military status, or any other characteristic.

Embracing Diversity as a Strength

AllianceBernstein is firm in its belief that a diverse workforce is a formidable asset. The firm holds that teams composed of individuals from varied backgrounds contribute to the generation of superior ideas and more balanced decisions. This, in turn, aids in engaging with communities more effectively and helping clients achieve superior outcomes. This commitment to diversity and inclusion is integral to AllianceBernstein’s broader approach to corporate responsibility, which is available for scrutiny on its website and through additional multimedia content on 3blmedia.com.

Eight Years of Equality Excellence

The Equality100 score is a significant recognition from the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. This index evaluates companies on detailed criteria in four categories, and only a select group of businesses manage to earn top marks. AllianceBernstein’s achievement of this score for the eighth consecutive year underscores its steadfast dedication to cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace.

A Broader Impact

While AllianceBernstein’s achievement is certainly commendable, it is also part of a larger narrative. The results of the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index highlight how U.S.-based companies like AllianceBernstein are championing LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies not just domestically, but internationally as well. This trend signifies a positive shift in corporate culture, promoting equality, and inclusion across the board.