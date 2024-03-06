Alliance of Angels Gears Up for Third Innovation Fund to Bolster Pacific Northwest Startups

Seattle-based investment group Alliance of Angels (AoA) is on the brink of launching its third annual "Innovation Fund," aimed at nurturing a new wave of startups throughout the Pacific Northwest. With a history of raising $1.3 million and $1.9 million for its first two funds, AoA anticipates gathering a comparable or increased amount for its third endeavor. The fund, under the vice chairmanship of Eric Larsen, plans to invest in approximately 14 companies, continuing its mission since its inception in 1998 to empower emerging businesses through its network of nearly 200 angel investors.

Strategic Investment for Future Growth

The "Innovation Fund" represents a significant evolution in AoA's investment approach, offering a structured vehicle that allows for swift and substantial financial commitments to promising startups. This strategic fund not only facilitates rapid action when engaging with entrepreneurs but also appeals to new members annually, enhancing the investment community's growth. Investment decisions within the fund are determined democratically by member vote, with returns allocated proportionally, reflecting individual contributions. Additionally, while the fund predominantly supports companies in the Pacific Northwest, it remains open to opportunities across the U.S. and Canada, maintaining a sector-agnostic stance with a notable inclination towards life sciences.

Capitalizing on the Venture Capital Downturn

In the face of a venture capital downturn that has seen a 31% reduction in seed funding for U.S. startups, AoA has leveraged its position to gain better access to deals, particularly as some investors withdraw from early-stage commitments. This strategic positioning is crucial, especially as Seattle confronts challenges related to the availability of local investment capital for startups, despite its significant tech industry presence. AoA's proactive approach and the introduction of the Innovation Fund serve as critical components in addressing these challenges, offering a valuable platform for new and seasoned investors alike to engage with the startup ecosystem.

Empowering New Investors and Strengthening the Ecosystem

AoA's commitment to fostering an inclusive investment environment is evident in its efforts to attract new members and encourage comprehensive due diligence among its investors. The addition of Katy von Kühn to oversee the fund operations marks a significant step in this direction, leveraging her experience to expand the fund's impact. With over $125 million invested in more than 200 startups and boasting more than 40 exits, AoA's track record speaks to its effectiveness in stimulating economic growth and innovation within the Pacific Northwest and beyond. As the region looks to overcome the limitations of its venture capital landscape, AoA's third Innovation Fund emerges as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors.