Allen Simpson Joins UKHospitality as First Deputy Chief Executive

In a significant development for the hospitality sector, Allen Simpson has been appointed as the first Deputy Chief Executive of UKHospitality. Simpson, an industry veteran with substantial experience in the tourism and leisure sector, was previously associated with London & Partners. Here, he offered his impressive leadership as Executive Director and Acting Chief Executive in 2021. His extensive repertoire also includes expertise in economic development, business strategy, corporate affairs, and communications, honed at esteemed organizations such as Barclays Bank and the London Stock Exchange.

A New Chapter for UKHospitality

In his new role, Simpson will shoulder the responsibility of strategic oversight across UKHospitality's corporate social responsibility, policy, and communications output. This appointment fortifies the organization's capacity to represent its members effectively, particularly at a critical juncture with a forthcoming Budget announcement and an impending General Election.

Unchanged Leadership

The existing senior team at UKHospitality remains intact with Jackie Marlow continuing as Chief Operating Officer and Tony Sophoclides overseeing political engagement and external communications. Simpson's appointment thus adds to the organizational strength without causing any significant alterations to the existing leadership structure.

Anticipating a Bright Future

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining UKHospitality, Simpson elucidated his perspective on the hospitality sector being a vital part of the economy and global competitiveness. He underscored the sector's role in offering skilled careers and voiced his eagerness to support the industry during challenging times. Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, warmly welcomed Simpson to the team. She highlighted his profound knowledge of the tourism sector and his capability to work across government and industry to deliver success. Nicholls further emphasized that Simpson's appointment arrives at a crucial time for the sector, thus reiterating the significance of his role in the near future.